Clemson Football's Version of Travis Tritt Song Slammed—'Cringe'

An impromptu performance by key Clemson Tigers figures of a Travis Tritt classic has received a lukewarm response on social media.

In video footage shared by Clemson University's football team on Twitter, coach Dabo Swinney was shown standing alongside quarterback Cade Klubnik as they put on a performance of Tritt's 2000 single "It's a Great Day to Be Alive."

As a smiling Swinney led the way, the pair got off to something of a clumsy start as they sang: "I got rice cooking in the microwave/ Got a three-day beard I don't plan to shave/ And it's a goofy thing but I just gotta say, hey/ I'm-a doing alright."

Travis Tritt is pictured on April 25, 2023 in Huntsville, Alabama. The star recently weighed in on an impromptu rendition of one of his popular hits. David A. Smith/Getty Images

In the footage, which appeared to have been taken during last week's Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Kickoff, people were heard laughing in the room as the two put on the lighthearted performance of country star Tritt's track.

The video clip was shared on the Clemson Football Twitter account, alongside the caption: "AND IT'S A GREAT DAYYY TO BE ALIVEEEEE. How'd they do @TravisTritt?"

🗣 AND IT'S A GREAT DAYYY TO BE ALIVEEEEE



How'd they do @TravisTritt? pic.twitter.com/CORPkXw58R — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) July 27, 2023

Before Tritt had the opportunity to respond, a number of other Twitter users weighed in with their opinions, with one suggesting that the fun-filled rendition made them "cringe."

"Father and son karaoke," wrote one viewer, while another advised: "Keep your day job, fellas!"

Taking aim at the coach, another said: "Dabo has zero swag."

As for Tritt, he did eventually react to the post, and was relatively generous in his assessment of the performance.

"Believe me, I've heard much worse," he wrote alongside a laughing emoji.

Believe me, I’ve heard much worse. 😆 https://t.co/4zHi55GT1n — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) July 28, 2023

"Love the song and my husband can tell you... I sing it even worse," a fan said in response to Tritt's comment. "Still makes me happy!"

"Sing it loud and proud," Tritt wrote back.

Many other Twitter users took the performance for the lighthearted moment that it was intended to be, with one supporter commenting: "Love it when your coach and your starting QB can rock a little country together."

"[Oh my God] so flipping perfect," said one fan, while another took the opportunity to make an ambitious request to Tritt himself.

"@Travistritt come visit us at Clemson!! You can sing at our tailgate," they wrote.

As well as showing off their vocal skills, Swinney and Klubnik also posed for playful photos as a part of the ACC Kickoff. Video footage was also shared of coach Swinney performing a card trick.