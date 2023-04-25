Cleveland Browns React to TikToker's Viral Logo Redesign

The Cleveland Browns have asked fans to submit their designs for their new team logo, and one has caught the franchise's eye after it went viral on TikTok.

In a new collaboration with Browns fans, they have been asked to send in artwork for consideration following a March Madness-style bracket, where fans voted in one-on-one matchups to decide what breed of dog best fits the "Browns Dawg," which ultimately led to the Mastiff breed being chosen.

The NFL team is now posting the designs to their website and the one with the most votes when the final round of voting closes in early June will be incorporated into the Browns' designs for the coming season.

During their bracket to decide the breed of dog, Browns fans selected the Mastiff as their four-legged friend they would like to represent the team.

Artists and digital creatives have brainstormed and sketched before uploading their designs to the Browns site and a top 10 has formed as fans of the NFL team take a look and get ready for the final round of voting, which opens on May 10.

The design sitting at the top slot at the moment has not only impressed the Browns organization, but it has also caught the eye of other NFL teams as well.

Emily Morgan posted her 'Dawg' on TikTok, tagging in the Browns, as she showed how she created the illustration in a video which the NFL team commented upon with looking eyes emoji and a dog emoji.

Among the more than 12,000 likes on her post was one from the Browns' rivals, the Arizona Cardinals.

With the NFL side also changing up their branding, they seemingly reached out to Morgan, commenting: "Alright Em.. New Uniforms.New Logo 👀👀👀"

Speaking to Newsweek, Morgan revealed how long it took to create her Browns logo, which included "brain breaks".

The creative told us: "I think around 15 hours—that being researching, brainstorming, sketching and then finally coming to this! Needed a lot of brain breaks too."

Executive Vice President, Partner of Haslam Sports Group JW Johnson spoke about the design competition for the Browns logo and said that they have been impressed with what has been submitted so far.

Johnson said: "We are fired up to see what ideas our fans come up with and the thought of their logo potentially being selected is a key element in our commitment to creating an amazing experience for our fanbase.

"We are always looking for feedback from our fans to improve their experience so allowing them to serve as a centerpiece of this contest offers an opportunity to engage with each other in real-time and showcase their love for the team and beyond."

The Browns said they will choose the new design by leaning "on the most enthusiastic and loyal fanbase in the Land to identify the future of the 'Dawg'."

