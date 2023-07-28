World

Is Climate Change Causing the Heat Wave?

By
World Climate Change Heat wave Global warming Texas

An ongoing heat wave has spurred debate on if climate change is to blame for the high temperatures seen worldwide.

Since June, a heat wave has gripped the U.S. Southwest and warmed states like Texas and Arizona to triple-digit temperatures for weeks on end. July saw little respite from the heat as high temperatures spread to the Plains, Midwest and Northeast. On Thursday, Axios reported that more than two-thirds of the United States was under heat alerts.

Other areas of the world are battling extreme heat as well. High heat has exacerbated wildfires raging in Sicily and Greece. Punishing temperatures scorched China in July.

The life-threatening heat wave in the U.S. has killed at least nine people in the southwestern states. It also has devastating consequences on crops as yield is drastically reduced during high temperatures. The ongoing threat from the heat wave has prompted debate on the role of global warming in extreme temperatures.

Is Climate Change Causing The Heat Wave
A person covers their head for protection from the sun during a record heat wave in Phoenix, Arizona, on July 18, 2023. The heat wave has spurred debate on if climate change is causing high temperatures. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty

Is Climate Change Causing the Heat Wave?

A recent study by World Weather Attribution found that the heat waves in the United States and Europe would be "virtually impossible" without climate change, NPR reported on Tuesday.

Experts agree that heat waves have always existed and have shifted around the globe based on weather patterns. Several experts told Newsweek that while climate change may not be the sole cause of a heat wave, it exacerbates the heat waves when they occur.

AccuWeather Director of Forecast Operations Dan DePodwin told Newsweek that it's difficult to attribute one specific weather event to climate change, but global warming is definitely making an impact.

"The Phoenix heat wave was the most intense heat wave in that city since records began in the late 1800s," DePodwin said. Temperatures in Phoenix have exceeded 110 degrees multiple days this summer. "From our perspective, climate change is certainly part of that reason."

Noah Diffenbaugh, a professor at Stanford's Doerr School of Sustainability, said that research shows that global warming has "increased the probability and intensity of severe heat," but that climate change isn't the sole cause of the most recent heat wave.

"Every extreme event results from multiple ingredients coming together," Diffenbaugh told Newsweek.

Diffenbaugh said heat waves existed long before global warming became a threat, but climate change can influence the severity of the heat waves when they occur.

"We know that global warming has increased the intensity of heat when those heat wave conditions come together," he said, adding that climate change also "has increased the spatial extent of the area experiencing severe heat, and it has increased the duration of those events."

"We can expect the kinds of conditions experiencing now to continue to intensify in the future as global warming continues," he said.

Read more

However, there are other experts who argue that blaming climate change for the heat wave is irresponsible.

Justin Haskins, the director of the Socialism Research Center at The Heartland Institute, wrote an opinion piece published by Fox News on Thursday alleging that climate change is not causing the heat wave. The Heartland Institute is a public policy think tank that has rejected the scientific consensus of climate change.

"Although certain parts of the U.S. have undoubtedly experienced strong heat waves this summer, there's no reason to believe these weather events are evidence that the world is hurtling toward a climate change catastrophe," Haskins wrote in his op-ed.

Haskins references the work of meteorologist Anthony Watts, a senior fellow at The Heartland Institute. Haskins wrote that Watts analyzed National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) data and found that 81 percent of the weather stations in NOAA's database reported "either a decrease or no change in the number of unusually hot days" since 1948.

Newsweek reached out to Watts via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC