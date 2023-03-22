Is Clint Eastwood Missing? Recent Photo Shines Light on Actor's Health

Reports are claiming Clint Eastwood hasn't been seen in 408 days, sparking fears about the health of the 92-year-old actor. A look at his daughter's Instagram page, however, should quell fan fears for now.

The legendary actor and filmmaker has been prolific in the entertainment industry for decades, but he's seemingly slowed down in recent times after not releasing a new movie for almost two years.

Radar Online has claimed the actor hasn't been seen in public in over a year since February 6, 2022. While he's not appeared at public events, photographs of Eastwood looking happy and well with his family have been posted online as recently as November 28, 2022.

An unnamed source for the celebrity news website suggested that his prolonged absence from the limelight has "a lot of people in Hollywood worried about him." The site also used quotes from an unnamed doctor who hasn't treated the actor, suggesting that he's showing signs of having "weak bones or significant osteoporosis because of the deep curve in his upper back."

A number of outlets repeated this claim that Eastwood has osteoporosis but there appears to be no public evidence to suggest it's the case. Newsweek has reached out to Eastwood's representatives via email for comment.

The public event Eastwood last attended was the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links, California, on February 6, 2022. Eastwood, an avid golfer himself, was photographed that day posing with golf pro and winner Tom Hoge.

While the Radar report may have some fans of the Oscar-winner worried, a glance at the recent history of his daughter Francesca Eastwood's Instagram account should put minds at ease.

On November 28, 2022, a photo of the actor was posted. He is seen with younger members of his family, looking happy as he helps a young boy put together what looks like a jigsaw puzzle.

Francesca Eastwood is one of the filmmaker's famous children. The 29-year-old is best known from the E! reality show Mrs. Eastwood & Company, as well as appearances in TV shows like Heroes Reborn, Fargo and Twin Peaks: The Return. Eastwood's other children include actor Scott Eastwood (Flags of Our Fathers), musician Kyle Eastwood, and actress Alison Eastwood (The Mule).

Alison Eastwood also shared a picture of her father with his family, seemingly taken on the same day as he's wearing the same clothes. Eastwood can be seen at the center of a group shot holding a glass of wine, alongside family members and some of their dogs.

Eastwood has no verified social media account, so is not known to regularly update his fans with details of his life.

His last movie release was the HBO Max film Cry Macho, which he produced, directed, and starred in at the age of 90. In his 80s, Eastwood directed blockbusters and award-winning movies like Richard Jewell, The Mule, Sully, and American Sniper.

Eastwood will turn 93 years old on May 31 this year.