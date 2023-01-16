Clue Left at Idaho Murders May Be Clever Move by Bryan Kohberger: Professor

The knife sheath left at the home where four University of Idaho students were murdered could be a "clever move" by Bryan Kohberger, according to a criminology expert.

During an appearance on ITV's This Morning, David Wilson, a Professor Emeritus of Criminology and founding Director of the Centre for Applied Criminology at Birmingham City University was asked about the knife sheath found and how the DNA found on it was linked back to Kohberger's father. The 28-year-old Ph.D. student was arrested shortly after the DNA was found.

This Morning host, Phillip Schofield said that leaving the sheath was a "clumsy move"; however, Wilson interrupted suggesting it could have also been "a remarkably clever move."

"Because one of the things that's really struck me about the person that's been arrested and accused of this is he is intelligent and high-functioning," Wilson said. "Would a highly-skilled, intelligent student who is teaching criminology, a Ph.D. student, have made such a basic error?"

Kohberger was arrested by authorities in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania on December 30, on charges including four counts of murder in the first degree and one count of felony burglary. The four counts of first-degree murder were in the fatal stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, which occurred in Moscow, Idaho.

Kohberger has maintained his innocence in the crime, with his former lawyer in Pennsylvania, Jason LaBar saying that his client was "eager to be exonerated."

During his appearance on This Morning, Wilson further explained how DNA can be transferred from one person to another, which he said is likely how Kohberger's defense team will argue in court.

"I could have your DNA," Wilson said, motioning to co-host, Holly Willoughby. "Your DNA is on me. I could go wherever I wanted to go in the next hour and your DNA would be where I go to. So the defense is clearly going to present issues that will suggest that Kohberger is innocent."

Wilson also brought up an aspect of the probable cause affidavit that links Kohberger's cell phone number pinging to cell towers in the area where the murders occurred on several times prior to the murders on November 13. Kohberger was attending Washington State University as a criminology student when the murders occurred.

"Moscow isn't so far away from Washington State University, so it would be natural that there would be some of those towers that might ping," Wilson said. "There will be a defense."

Newsweek previously reached out to Kohberger's public defender, Anne Taylor, for comment.