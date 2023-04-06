Internet Obsessed With This Rare Breed of Spaniel Puppy—'Out of This World'

An adorable video of an unusual dog breed has gone viral on TikTok, with more than 2.1 million views.

In the clip posted by Rainsway Clumber Spaniels, Figgy the clumber spaniel can be seen relaxing on the passenger seat of a car. The caption reads: "It's better to have a friend with two chins, than two faces."

"This is the cutest and most beautiful dog I've ever seen," posted one user, while another wrote, "Omg so pretty! I love clumber Spaniels!" The original poster described Figgy as "out of this world."

What Is a Clumber Spaniel?

The clumber spaniel originated in France as a flushing and retrieving dog, according to Hill's Pet Nutrition. "This breed is renowned for stealth and silence while working," the experts report. "The sturdy, low body made this dog excellent for work in dense terrain, and because of his slow, steady hunting method, he was called the 'retired gentleman's shooting dog.'

"The name for this dignified working breed comes from Clumber Park, the [English] estate of an admirer of the breed, the Duke of Newcastle," Hill's added. "The breed became fashionable toward the end of the 19th century when King Edward VII bred them."

A stock image of a clumber spaniel standing on grass. The breed is thought to have originated in France, and was one of the first breeds to be exhibited in shows. CaptureLight/Getty Images

They were one of the first breeds ever to be exhibited in shows, but they remain popular today as tracking dogs.

The clumber spaniels are a rare breed, with fewer than 200 puppies registered each year in the U.S., according to the American Kennel Club. There are under 300 specimens in the U.K., where the dogs are considered a vulnerable native breed.

The Clumber Spaniel Club of America said: "For those who can handle some shedding and drooling, the amiable Clumber is an amusing best friend and a gentlemanly housemate."

The club reports that, like many pure-breed dogs, clumber spaniels can be more prone to certain health conditions than mixed-breed dogs, including hypothyroidism, or an underactive thyroid. The breed can also suffer from entropion or ectropion (eyelids that turn either in or out). Clumber spaniels can also have intervertebral disc disease because of their heavy and strong frame.

Clumber spaniels rarely bark unless they have a reason to, so can make good guard dogs, and, according to the American Kennel Club, are "sturdy childhood playmates."

Users on TikTok were delighted by the unusual breed. "I am totally inventing a life where I have a Clumber Spaniel," posted one, while another wrote: "Aww I want my next dog to be a Clumber."

Newsweek has reached out to Rainsway Clumber Spaniels via email for comment.

