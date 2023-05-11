CNN Reporter Blasts Network Over Donald Trump Town Hall—'Spectacle of Lies'

A CNN journalist has slammed his own network after it aired the controversial town hall event with Donald Trump, branding the primetime event a "spectacle of lies."

Oliver Darcy, CNN's senior media reporter, wrote in his CNN newsletter overnight after the show: "It's hard to see how America was served by the spectacle of lies that aired on CNN Wednesday evening."

"A professional lie machine, Trump fired off falsehoods at a rapid clip while using his bluster to overwhelm Collins, stealing command of the stage at some points of the town hall."

Darcy praised his "tough and knowledgeable" colleague, the town hall's moderator Kaitlan Collins, who he said faced "an impossible task"—but he slated the decision to air the ranting of "professional lie machine" Trump.

"Trump lied about the 2020 election. He took no responsibility for the January 6 insurrection that those very lies incited. And he mocked E. Jean Carroll's allegations of sexual assault, which a jury found him liable for on Tuesday.

"And CNN aired it all. On and on it went. It felt like 2016 all over again. It was Trump's unhinged social media feed brought to life on stage. And Collins was put in an uncomfortable position, given the town hall was conducted in front of a Republican audience that applauded Trump, giving a sense of unintended endorsement to his shameful antics."

The then-presidential candidate Donald Trump gives two thumbs up to the crowd during the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016, in Cleveland, Ohio. Donald Trump's town hall performance has proved controversial with CNN forced to defend its decision to air the event. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

He admitted "some news was made" from various comments, such as Trump's refusal to say who he wanted to win the Russia-Ukraine war. But he suggested CNN had played into the former president's hands by giving him the platform.

Quoting a New York Times report that said Trump's advisers "can't believe he is getting an hour on CNN with an audience that cheers his every line," Darcy wrote acerbically: "Neither could anyone else."

He added: "CNN and new network boss Chris Licht are facing a fury of criticism — both internally and externally over the event."

He concluded by wondering whether CNN bosses would express regret over the show, noting at the moment the network is still "defending itself."

Brian Stelter, the network's former chief media correspondent, tweeted that "Many CNN staffers appreciate" what Darcy wrote.

Many CNN staffers appreciate what @oliverdarcy wrote overnight, that's for sure https://t.co/2bn78u1Vjt — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 11, 2023

CNN's Chief executive, Chris Licht, defended the town hall in a Thursday morning call to editorial staff, saying: "I absolutely, unequivocally believe America was served very well by what we did last night," according to multiple reports. Newsweek has contacted CNN via email for comment.

In a statement shortly after the event, the network said: "Tonight Kaitlan Collins exemplified what it means to be a world-class journalist. She asked tough, fair and revealing questions," a network spokesperson said. "And she followed up and fact-checked President Trump in real time to arm voters with crucial information about his positions as he enters the 2024 election as the Republican frontrunner."

"That is CNN's role and responsibility: to get answers and hold the powerful to account."

Eight audience members asked to vote on Trump's performance all said he had done nothing to change their previously held opinion of him.