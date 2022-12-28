As people across the globe prepare to welcome the new year, many are looking ahead to one of the biggest events in the music festival calendar—Coachella 2023.

Following the festival's successful return in 2022 following a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Coachella 2023 is officially going ahead starting on Friday, April 14, and ending on Sunday, April 23.

Festival lovers may already have their Coachella tickets but at the moment the full line-up has not yet been revealed. Frank Ocean, who was originally slated to perform in 2020, is the only act confirmed to perform so far but that has not stopped music enthusiasts from speculating who will headline the Coachella stage in the Californian sunshine.

Newsweek has taken a look at the Coachella 2023 line-up buzz.

Coachella 2023 Line-up Buzz: Who Will Perform?

Rihanna

Gossip site Deux Moi was one of the first to name Rihanna as a potential Coachella 2023 headliner.

Deux Moi's social media accounts, active on Instagram and Twitter, share anonymous tips from followers, revealing celebrity and Hollywood gossip.

On Tuesday, December 27, Deux Moi posted an image of an anonymous tweet naming Rihanna as the Coachella headliner, as well as news Rihanna will soon announce a world tour and new single.

The messages read: "I hear Rih is contemplating Coachella and that tour is being pushed to 2024 or winter 2023 prob gonna be summer 2024 at his point. Also Rih single is coming next month."

Newsweek has asked a representative of Rihanna for comment.

Rihanna had been on a music hiatus since the release of her 2016 album Anti. She returned to the music scene in October 2022, with the lead single from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, titled "Lift Me Up."

If the rumors are true, 2023 is sure to be a big year for the pop icon.

BLACKPINK

K-pop group BlackPink played Coachella in 2019 and many fans are hoping Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa will take to the stage once again in a headline slot.

The group was named Time's Entertainer of the Year for their contributions to music in 2022 and recently embarked on their world tour, which is set to wrap up in June 2023.

The band has new music on the way and released their second studio album, Born Pink, in September 2022 to huge success, debuting at number one on the Billboard 2022 and reaching number one on the UK Albums chart, the first time since Destiny's Child chopped both charts with Survivor in 2001.

SZA

SZA fans waited five years for her to drop her second album, SOS, and it did not disappoint.

SOS reached number one on the Billboard 200 chart and broke the record for the biggest streaming week ever for an R&B album.

There is no doubt fans would love to see SZA perform SOS live, alongside some of her other big hits including "All the Stars" (perhaps Kendrick Lamar will make an appearance?), "Good Days" and "Kiss Me More" (fingers crossed for a Doja Cat duet).

Olivia Rodrigo

Following her impressive debut at the Glastonbury festival in 2022, pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo has made her mark as a festival must-see.

Rodrigo's debut album Sour met with critical and commercial success, with the 19-year-old going on to win three Grammy Awards, two Billboard number one singles, and reaching number one on the Billboard 200.

Fans have been sharing their excitement at the idea Rodrigo could be headlining the Coachella festival.

One fan tweeted: "Give Olivia Rodrigo the biggest stage for Coachella and they make her a headliner. Oh the place is gonna be LIT."

Give Olivia Rodrigo the biggest stage for Coachella and they make her a headliner. Oh the place is gonna be LIT — ✡︎ (@MzAngieSantos) December 27, 2022

A second fan added: "olivia rodrigo is going to be performing at the 2023 coachella. i know it. i can feel it."

olivia rodrigo is going to be performing at the 2023 coachella. i know it. i can feel it. — Asyraf ᥫ᭡ (@sourasfpov) December 27, 2022

Bad Bunny

If Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny was to headline Coachella, it would not come as the biggest shock considering he has had an impressive rise to superstardom over the past two years.

His second album YHLQMDLG, released in February 2020, reached number two on Billboard, becoming the highest charting all-Spanish album in history, and in November 2021, his fourth album, El Último Tour Del Mundo, became the first all-Spanish-language album to reach number one on the US Billboard 200.

In 2020, he became the first non-English language act to be Spotify's most streamed artist of the year and achieved the same record again in 2021. In 2022, he broke his own all-time record for the biggest streaming year for any artist in Spotify history with over 10.3 billion streams.

He also took home two Grammy awards, four Latin Grammy awards, eight Billboard music awards, and 13 Premios lo Nuestro awards over the past two years.

Blink-182

In October 2022, Blink-182 announced vocalist Tom DeLonge had officially rejoined the band as well as plans for a new album and 2023 world tour.

Coachella would be an incredible place for Blink-182 to make their highly anticipated return and already fans cannot wait to see what they have in store.

One fan tweeted: "I'd put my money on Blink 182 getting a night. Coachella has been rock-free for years now and 00s retro is having a moment."

I'd put my money on Blink 182 getting a night. Coachella has been rock-free for years now and 00s retro is having a moment. https://t.co/mWGyCvB3Zz — Michael Samonek (@mikesamonek) December 28, 2022

Music industry news site Hits Daily Double also shared a list of the artists rumored to be shortlisted to headline Coachella 2023 on their official Twitter page, listing artists including Blink-182, Paramore, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, and more.