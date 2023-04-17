On the Internet

Coachella Influencer Showing What She Looks Like Without Makeup Goes Viral

Influencer Alix Earle has gone viral after sharing what her skin looks like without make-up or filters.

Currently attending the Coachella 2023 festival in Indio, California, Earle posted a video for her 5 million followers in which she declared: "Social media is fake."

The 22-year-old, who uses the handle @alixearle, is loved online for her beauty videos and "get ready with me" content in which she shares her makeup and outfit details.

A file photo from Coachella Festival 2016, and an inlay picture of a woman with no makeup on applying skincare. Influencer Alix Earle has gone viral after sharing what her skin looks like without makeup or filters. Maryviolet/David McNew/Getty Images for Coachella/Getty Images

Professor Rosalind Gill, from City, University of London's Gender and Sexualities Research Centre, conducted a 2021 study of 175 young women and nonbinary people in the U.K. Ninety percent reported using a filter or editing their photos before posting online.

A Canadian social-media study from 2019 of 118 female undergraduates found that spending as little as five minutes on social media could be enough to exacerbate or trigger body-image concerns.

More social-media personalities have started to share the reality behind what we see online. Victoria Garrick showed millions of viewers how even videos can be photoshopped, while a popular filter that imitates the results of cosmetic surgery has divided opinion.

As well as shots of her outfits at the Coachella festival where artists like Bad Bunny, Gorillaz and Frank Ocean are headlining, Earle shared the video of her face without makeup.

"I just saw a comment and it was like how is your skin so clear right now?" Earle said in the video that has over 10 million views. She explained that she had removed her makeup and any filters and showed her naked skin.

Newsweek has emailed Alix Earle for comment.

"I just took the beauty filter off, and I'm not saying this is horrible by any means, my skin has been so much worse than this," Earle said. "But, when I have makeup on and a beauty filter, you can't see any of this going on."

Psychiatrist Wendy Oliver-Pyatt previously told Newsweek what people can do if they believe social media is contributing to their body-image struggles. She explained: "When you view and interact with this type of negative content, you may not realize how you are internalizing this messaging and how these images can reinforce a sense of stigmatization of those whose bodies do not 'match' with unrealistic body images. But the consequences are undeniable."

@alixearle

Ily

♬ original sound - alix earle

As Earle showed angles of her face with no makeup or filters, she explained that her skin is irritated and her lips are dry. "Don't compare yourself to what you see online," she told her followers.

With millions of views and thousands of comments, viewers were quick to praise the influencer for her honesty.

"You are such a queen for this," posted one commenter, as another wrote: "And that's why you're literally loved by everyone."

"That's awesome to share," added a third commenter, while a fourth posted: "Thank you for being real!!!"

