Bride Lets Her Cockapoo 'Be Herself' at Wedding and Aftermath Goes Viral

Forget "here comes the bride": guests at this wedding were likely saying "here comes the dog" as Wren the cockapoo sprints down the aisle ahead of her owner.

In a viral TikTok video shared on August 2 by Katie O'Neill Renner (@happilyrennerafter), Wren can be seen enjoying the "best day of her life," according to owner Renner.

From the wedding vows, first dance to cutting the cake, Wren was heavily involved in her paw-rents' big day. So far, the video captioned, "Wren thought the whole day was for her," has racked up over 1.1 million views and almost 190,000 likes.

Dog wedding
A poodle in a dress participating in a wedding. The same breed has recently stolen the show at her owner's wedding. Jared_Sislin_Photography/iStock/Getty Images Plus

These days, a pet at a wedding is nothing out of the ordinary as plenty of owners want to make sure their furry friend can watch them tie the knot. Previously, Newsweek shared a survey commissioned by Amazon Handmade. The results found 93 percent of 2,000 dog owners agreed that a canine is part of the family, and pets should be involved at the wedding.

The survey also found that the most-popular roles for dogs on the big day were as ring bearer, flower girl, and page boy. One groom even had a father and dog dance with his Labrador.

Some couples opt for a wedding dog chaperone to look after their pet during their big day, but this couple allowed Wren to "be herself". It seems the dog was well-behaved as she patiently sat by the couple during the ceremony and the first dance.

@happilyrennerafter

Wren thought the whole day was for her 🥺 Thank you @GFTG | Wedding Content Creator for capturing the best memories 🤍 📸: Brooke Miller Photography #weddingtiktok #dogwedding #dogtok

♬ This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) - Natalie Cole

Zoe Burke, leading wedding expert and editor at Hitched.co.uk, told Newsweek the following tips:

  • Check the venue is dog-friendly
  • Allocate a dedicated dog sitter
  • Remember their needs and take them for regular walks and toilet breaks
  • Consider your guests and make sure nobody has an allergy prior to your big day.

So far, over 840 TikTok users have commented on the adorable clip. Many of them admit their dog wouldn't be able to attend a wedding without causing chaos.

"My dog would definitely try to herd me down the aisle and bark when people cheered but I love that you got to do this," wrote one user.

Another posted: "The only acceptable guest that is allowed to outshine the bride."

"Obsessed with this!!!!" commented a third.

"It's giving main character," read another comment.

It seems a pet at a wedding is a no-brainer for some owners, but not every bride envisions animals being part of their big day, especially those who have severe allergies. In April, Newsweek showed how one family was divided ahead of a wedding as the bride had a strict 'no pets policy'.

Newsweek reached out to @happilyrennerafter via TikTok for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC