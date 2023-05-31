Cocker Spaniel Caught Ruining Furniture on Doggy Cam: 'It'll Be Fun'

Labradors are known for their love of water, greyhounds like a nap, and cocker spaniels have a reputation for being huge bundles of energy.

One such cocker spaniel has lived up to their reputation in a hilarious viral TikTok video, with over 1.7 million views.

In the video posted by TikTok user @jxndee_ _ a blonde cocker spaniel puppy appears both adorable and very naughty after making a hole in a bean bag stool. After watching the beads flow out of the seat, the puppy then drags the stool around, spreading beads all over the living room. The action was caught on a home security camera.

"Get a cocker spaniel they said. It'll be fun they said," reads the caption.

A stock image of a spaniel surrounded by mess. A dog owner has caught their spaniel puppy destroying furniture on a home camera, in a TikTok video viewed over 1.7 million views. Ian Dyball/Getty Images

When his owners arrive home he excitedly wags his tail, showing off the fruits of his labor, before the video cuts to him sitting outside in the yard looking sadly through a window.

Should I Crate Train My Dog?

A dog crate can be seen in the video, which the puppy is defiantly not using.

Crate training can be a great way to ensure your puppy can't give in to an urge to destroy things while you pop out. Dogs may engage in destructive behavior for a number of reasons: they could be stressed or anxious that they've been left alone in the house, or they might just simply enjoy it. Either way, the result doesn't benefit the owner.

"Being able to relax when confined is an important life skill for puppies and dogs," according to VCA Animal Hospitals. Crate training can come in handy for a whole range of situations including while being home alone, travelling, when recovering from an injury, or when your dog needs to be kept separate from guests or visitors.

"Crate training can start at any age," advise VCA Animal Hospitals. "Starting early makes training easier. The majority of dogs adjust to crate confinement easily. If you notice any signs of distress and are concerned about your dog's comfort, for example if they salivate, persistently vocalize, try to escape, or do not settle, consult your veterinarian before continuing with your training plan."

There are many different designs of crate available, from collapsible wire crates to metal box-style crates, but the most important requirement is the size. Your dog should be able to fully lie down on their side in the crate. For puppies, the crate should start small and increase in size with the dog.

