Cocker Spaniel Sandwich Thief Delights Internet With His 'Safe' Place

A dog who stole her owner's sandwich and tried to deny it has left the internet in stitches after a video of her hiding the food between her teeth went viral on social media.

In the video, shared on TikTok on Tuesday by the dog's owner under the username Karoli.n1a, the cocker spaniel can be seen hiding something in her mouth as she looks at her owner with an "innocent look" on her face, before her owner opens her mouth to find that she's hiding her sandwich in her teeth.

The hilarious clip, which has since been shared almost 9,000 times on the platform, comes with a caption that says: "No, I didn't steal your sandwich."

For those of you who were wondering, yes, dogs can eat bread.

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), dogs can safely eat bread in much the same way as humans, although very much in moderation.

Plain white and wheat bread are generally safe for dogs to eat, provided they don't have any allergies, and it usually does not cause any stomach upset.

As long as your dog is fed a complete and balanced diet and exercises enough, feeding them bread as a treat now and then won't hurt them, but it also won't help them. That's because bread is essentially just a filler food and does not contain any nutrients not already supplied by your dog's food.

Also, bread is full of carbohydrates, which can put your dog on the path to obesity if you are not careful with your portioning and the frequency of the treat.

The video has since gone viral, attracting animal lovers from across the platform and has so far received over 3.2 million views and 181,400 likes.

One user, Michelle 211, commented: "He didn't steal it. He was keeping it safe for you so noone else stole it." And John Berry wrote: "just keeping it warm for you." Matthell17 added: "I have that innocent look on my cocker spaniel on a regular basis."

Ric Malkin argued: "Could be anyone's sandwich let's be fair," while glav said: "the evidence is circumstantial at best."

Another user, mais, commented: "I can never tell if my cocker spaniel has [eaten] it because he hides it so well, but when they give you puppy eyes it's hard to tell them off." And Olaf the Count said: "She's innocent! Look at her eyes."

U2Ginger wrote: "Omg what a love bug. How could you be annoyed at that face." And Sarah Jane Williamso said: "My dog just done that to my husband's gammon!"

Newsweek reached out to Karoli.n1a for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.