Colin Cowherd Blasted For Mentioning Late Dwayne Haskins During QB Segment

By
Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd is facing criticism after mentioning the late Dwayne Haskins during a segment on his show The Herd which grouped quarterbacks based on their potential to win the Super Bowl.

An early portion of Tuesday's The Herd was devoted to analyzing NFL quarterbacks drafted in the first round over the last 10 years. Cowherd listed three different tiers of QBs, the last of which featured players who "are not getting to a Super Bowl."

Cowherd included Haskins, who died last year, among this group.

"The third category is 20 guys who are not getting to a Super Bowl—and certainly not winning it," Cowherd said during the show. "And that's everybody else. From Baker Mayfield, Teddy Bridgewater, Dwayne Haskins, guys that are just not," Cowherd said before correcting an error on the graphic FS1 displayed on the TV simulcast of the show.

Colin Cowherd Under Fire: QB Dwane Haskins
Colin Cowherd, Founder, The Volume attends The Volume Super Bowl Party 2023 on February 08, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. Cowherd is under fire for mentioning the late Dwayne Haskins during a segment on Tuesday. Joe Scarnici/Getty

Newsweek reached out to Fox Sports for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Haskins, a former quarterback for the Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers, was killed in April of 2021 after being fatally struck by a dump truck while walking on a Florida highway. He was 24.

The portion of Cowherd's monologue where he mentions Haskins does not appear in the recap clip of the segment featured on The Herd's YouTube channel. The third hour of Cowherd's radio program, which usually replays his opening monologue from the top of the show, edited out Cowherd's mention of Haskins.

Earlier in the segment, Cowherd listed the recent first-round quarterbacks he identified as either "stars" or "high-end starters."

The third category featured QBs Cowherd doesn't have faith in leading a team. Rather than omitting players no longer in the league, FS1's graphic listed 20 names, including players who haven't seen the field in years. The graphic cites Johnny Manziel (who last played in the NFL in 2015) and EJ Manuel (who last played in the NFL in 2017), among other inactive players.

Cowherd has been with FOX since 2015 and before that spent over a decade at ESPN.

NFL fans, media rip Cowherd

A CBS Sports HQ host called Cowherd's segment a "jaw-dropping failure."

A sports content account criticizes the show's quality, calling it "lazy and unresearched".

An NFL Content Associate at ESPN is saddened by the mistake, saying, "Don't

disrespect him while he rests. Yikes."

Sam Block then added his thoughts on how Dwayne Haskins should be remembered: "A gem of a man."

Big Cat, a Barstool Sports personality, is among those who criticized Cowherd, asking, "How does this even happen?"

This NBA reporter calls the incident "extremely insensitive."

This sports fan calls the situation "disgusting."

