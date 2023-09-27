Colin Kaepernick Letter: What We Know About the QB's Offer to the Jets

For the first time in a while, Colin Kaepernick is back in the news cycle. While the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback hasn't stepped onto an NFL field since the 2016 season, he's after a new job.

The New York Jets, as you may have heard, are struggling under center. Aaron Rodgers is (probably) done for the year, and Zach Wilson is under fire from all angles. In that context, Kaepernick reached out with a very specific offer.

What did the signal-caller say? And how much do we know about the situation?

Let's break it down.

Colin Kaepernick participates in a throwing exhibition during halftime of the University of Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. The quarterback reached out to the New York Jets, offering to help the team. Jaime Crawford/Getty Images

Did Kaepernick Really Write a Letter to the Jets?

When you think of a professional athlete landing a job, you probably don't imagine them sending out a cover letter. That, however, is more or less what Kaepernick did.

On Tuesday, rapper J. Cole took to Instagram to share two images of a letter that the quarterback sent to Jets general manager Joe Douglas. They were dated September 21, 2023, meaning Kaepernick put pen to paper between New York's second and third games.

The text, as transcribed by The Athletic, read as follows:

"Joe,

"I hope this letter finds you in great spirits, despite the less-than-ideal start to a big season. I'm wishing you, your staff, and the players a great game this weekend as you look to bounce back.

"I'm writing, of course, in response to the unfortunate loss of Aaron Rodgers. I know the aspirations this season were, and still are, to win a championship, and so that Hall of Fame sized hole will need to be filled as best as possible to keep the team on a Super Bowl track. As of right now, Zach Wilson is charged with that task, and I wish him and the rest of the team the best moving forward.

"However, I know that there are currently depth issues at the position, and I've heard that the back-up spot is likely to be filled by a veteran Quarterback. As much as I would love the opportunity to fill that spot, I'm writing you in hopes that you can imagine a much different approach involving me; I would be honored and extremely grateful for the opportunity to come in and lead the practice squad. I would do this with the sole mission of getting your defense ready each week. If I were able to fill this role for the team, I believe this allows for multiple things.

"1. It gives your Defense the advantage of getting a truer read on the more mobile/athletic/versatile quarterbacks it will face when in weeks 4, 5 and 6 (Mahomes, Wilson, and Hurts). I would consider it a privilege to be able to do this and would take on this responsibility with the dedication and passion as if it were the QB1 position.

"2. This would also allow you guys as an organization to take a real look at where I'm at football wise, in game-like situations against an elite defense, while also not putting any competitive pressure on Zach. I understand the importance of keeping him confident and focused as QB1, and I would only look to boost that confidence in any interactions that we may have if I was given this role within the team.

"In a perfect world for the Jets, Zach Wilson finds his stride and shows that he is able to lead this championship caliber team that you've put together to the Super Bowl. I believe a confident Zach Wilson has the tools to do this. However, in the event that this is not the case, I would love to offer you a risk-free contingency plan.

"I am sure of my ability to provide you with an elite QB option if, God forbid, QB1 goes down. However, I know that there may naturally be uncertainties from you and possibly from others about my playing abilities. This plan, I believe, allows me to be of great service to the team as a practice squad QB, while also giving you a low-commitment chance to assess my capabilities to help in any other capacity you may see fit.

"Worst case scenario, you see what I have to offer and you're not that impressed. Best case scenario, you realize you have a real weapon at your disposal in the event you ever need to use it. In either of these scenarios, I would be committed to getting your defense ready week in and week out, all season long, and I would wear that responsibility like a badge of honor.

"As a final point, I would like to add this. Unlike many of the veteran QB's that have been named in the media, I've never retired or stopped training. My training schedule has remained the same for 6 years; Monday through Friday, 5am-8am training on the field and in the weight room. I've kept this training schedule without failure for the past 6 years, in hopes that an opportunity will present itself. I say this to give you some perspective on where I'm at physically.

"I have also attached a list of my references within the league that will vouch for my character, work ethic and ability.

"Thanks so much for your time.

"Colin Kaepernick"

The quarterback listed coaches Jim Harbaugh, Chip Kelly, John Harbaugh and Raiders owner Mark Davis as references.

What Do the Jets Think of the Approach?

J. Cole shared Kaepernick's letter relatively late in the day on Tuesday, and despite the story blowing up by Wednesday morning, none of the online coverage featured Gang Green's perspective.

Newsweek has reached out to the team for comment.

It's also worth noting that New York will practice on Wednesday, with head coach Robert Saleh scheduled to speak. You'll have to assume that he'll field at least a few questions about Kaepernick.

Why did J. Cole Share the Letter?

NFL fans are used to the likes of Adam Schefter breaking news on social media, but receiving an update from a rapper's Instagram account is a new one.

In the caption of his Instagram post, though, J. Cole provided some insight into how Kaepernick's letter ended up on his page.

"I asked Colin @kaepernick7if I could share this letter with the world. He was reluctant. My argument was that I believe the people and all organizations should know the truth about how hard he works and how much he still wants to play. And always has. In the end, he agreed to let me," the Grammy-winning rapper wrote.

"I wish the @nyjets organization luck. My boy @bas is a big ass fan so I saw the heartbreak of every Jets fan when Arod went down @richeisen Everyone from players, to coaches, to execs are feeling the pressure I'm sure. I hope y'all can turn it around, and I hope there's a spot out there for my boy Kap. PEACE"

What is the Jets' Current QB Situation?

To be frank, things aren't great.

Rodgers, of course, was expected to be the team's offensive centerpiece, but fate intervened. A Week 1 Achilles injury has probably ruled out the signal-caller for the season. Even the most optimistic timelines wouldn't see him returning until around the Super Bowl in February.

That left Wilson, who previously struggled as the Jets' starter, to fill the void. Things haven't been pretty. Through the first three games of the campaign, he's gone 44-of-84 passing, throwing for 467 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. He's also been sacked eight times.

That poor stat line, combined with two consecutive losses, has turned up the heat. With fans booing and legendary Jets quarterback Joe Namath adding fuel to the fire, the club brought veteran Trevor Siemian into the fold. He's on the practice squad for now, but his presence will theoretically give the club another option if Wilson continues to struggle.

Would Kaepernick Fit With the Jets?

At this point, Siemian's presence would theoretically eliminate Kaepernick from the equation. It's unlikely that a team, no matter how desperate things may be, would bring in two veteran options.

It's also worth considering that, despite Kaepernick's valid point—adding him to the practice squad wouldn't be a major investment—the Jets probably wouldn't want to court any more media attention. It's one thing to be front and center during the offseason, introducing Rodgers and starring on Hard Knocks, but it's another to step into the spotlight while losses and pressure are piling up.

Again, though, that sort of speculation is purely hypothetical. Siemian is probably the Jets' one practice squad addition. If things get so desperate that they'd need another, the season would be so far gone that a veteran addition would likely be meaningless.

When Did Kaepernick Last Play in the NFL?

In his letter, the quarterback made sure to note that he never officially retired or even stopped training. but it's been quite some time since he played.

Kaepernick last took the field at the tail end of the 2016 NFL season. His final start was in the 49ers' Week 17 game against the Seahawks on January 1, 2017.

In November 2019, he conducted a workout for numerous NFL teams in Atlanta. He also worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.