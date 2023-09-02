College Football Betting Apps: Get $800+ Bonus Bets, $1,500 First-Bet Offer

college football betting apps
These college football betting apps bring players $800+ in bonus bets win or lose and a $1,500 first-bet offer for any game. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

If you're a college football fan, there are a few college football betting apps with massive offers available this weekend. This includes a $200 guaranteed bonus and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket offer, which you can get by signing up with FanDuel Sportsbook.

BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK

BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK

BET $50, GET $250 BONUS BETS

CAESARS SPORTSBOOK

$1,500 FIRST-BET OFFER

BETMGM

BET $1, GET $200 BONUS BETS

BET365

21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Sports bettors can lock in over $800 in guaranteed bonus bets this weekend with the best college football betting promos. Meanwhile, there's another offer that brings a $1,500 first-bet offer for the game of your choice. Many of these apps also have pre-registration promos available for bettors in Kentucky.

College Football Betting Apps: Get $800+ Bonus Bets, $1,500 First-Bet Offer

A ton of Top-25 teams will be in action on Saturday. No. 20 Oklahoma will kick off the day as they host Arkansas State. East Carolina will travel to Michigan to take on the No. 2 team in the country. The Ohio State Buckeyes will be on the road taking on the Indiana Hoosiers. Plus, the Georgia Bulldogs will host Tennessee-Martin.

You can wager on any of these games with the college football betting apps below and secure guaranteed bonus bets and more. No matter how your bet settles, you'll walk away with a significant bonus.

Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus Bets With DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

DraftKings Sportsbook has a huge $200 guaranteed bonus bets offer for college football fans. Simply sign up via our links and your first $5 wager will earn you $200 in bonus bets no matter what. You can then use your eight $25 bonus bets on other games this weekend in college football and more.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets for use on any college football game. If you're in Kentucky, you can pre-register for a $200 bonus bets offer.

FanDuel Sportsbook Brings Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus, $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

FanDuel Sportsbook's new user promo matches what DraftKings is offering with a $200 return in bonus bets. What makes this offer stand out, however is that it also comes with a $100 discount for any NFL Sunday Ticket package. If you want to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube or YouTube TV, this could be the way to go, since getting $100 off represents a significant discount.

Bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you register with FanDuel Sportsbook ahead of today's college football action. Bettors in Kentucky can pre-register for $100 in bonus bets and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

Caesars Sportsbook's Bet $50, Get $250 Bonus Bets Offer for College Football

Caesars Sportsbook BET $50, GET $250 BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

If you want to find the biggest guaranteed bonus available this weekend, you'll find it with Caesars Sportsbook. Players who sign up for an account will receive $250 in bonus bets win or lose with a $50+ wager on any college football matchup. The first $50 bonus bet will convey immediately, while the other four will hit your account over the next four Mondays.

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWKGET to bet $50, get $250 in guaranteed bonus bets.

BetMGM's $1,500 First-Bet Offer for CFB Games

BetMGM $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

BetMGM has a huge potential offer for any college football fan to take advantage of. This comes in the form of a $1,500 first-bet offer, which will essentially back your first cash wager with up to $1,500 in bonus bets. If you wager the full $1,500 on any team to win, you'd receive five $300 bonus bets to use on other games with a loss. Keep in mind, you're not required to bet the full $1,500 to take advantage of this offer.

Get a $1,500 first-bet offer when you sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK. If you're in Kentucky, you can pre-register for $100 in bonus bets that will hit your account when the app goes live.

Bet $1, Get $200 Bonus Bets From Bet365

bet365 BET $1, GET $200 ANY GAME
21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

The final offer comes from one of the fastest-rising college football betting apps on the market. Bet365 will allow new players who sign up, deposit $10+ and wager $1 or more on any market to secure $200 in bonus bets. These bonus bets will convey regardless of how your first cash bet settles.

Sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM to bet $1, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets. You can pre-register with bet365 Kentucky bonus code NEWSKY to earn $365 in bonus bets and up to $50 in TD bonuses. The bonus code NEWSKY can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now

Top stories

U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC