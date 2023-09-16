BET $5, GET UP TO $350 BONUS DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER UP TO $1,000 SECOND-CHANCE BETS POINTSBET CLAIM OFFER BET $50, GET $250 BONUS BETS CAESARS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER BET $1, GET $365 BONUS BETS BET365 CLAIM OFFER $1,500 FIRST-BET OFFER BETMGM CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Before betting on Saturday's action, be sure to read over the college football betting promos on our list. They come with guaranteed bonus bets, a fully-backed wager and second-chance bonus bets.

College Football Betting Promos: Get $3,500+ Bonuses This Weekend

There are plenty of Top-25 teams in action today. No. 7 Penn State will head to Illinois, while Boston College plays host to No. 3 Florida State. Later in the day, the South Carolina Gamecocks will take on the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. In the last game of the night, the electric Colorado Buffaloes will host Colorado State. These college football betting promos are available for use on of today's matchups.

DraftKings Sportsbook Offers Up to $350 Bonus Bets

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET UP TO $350! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

DraftKings Sportsbook took an already-impressive bet $5, get $200 offer and upped the ante. Bettors who register through our links will receive $200 in bonus bets no matter what for use on any college football game. They'll also grab up to $150 in no-sweat bets for NFL Week 2 games. DraftKings also has in-app promos and odds boosts available this weekend.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook to bet $5, get up to $350 in bonus bets for use on college football games and more.

Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus, $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket With FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Sports bettors who sign up for an account with FanDuel Sportsbook will earn $300 in bonuses. This includes $200 in bonus bets, which will convey with a $5+ bet on any betting market. Additionally, players will secure $100 off any NFL Sunday Ticket package. There are also a number of profit boost tokens available for today's games.

Bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you register with FanDuel Sportsbook.

PointsBet Offers Up to $1,000 Second-Chance Bets

PointsBet UP TO $1,000 SECOND-CHANCE BETS CLAIM OFFER States: CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

PointsBet has a truly unique offer for sports bettors who register for an account. This offer comes with up to $1,000 in second-chance bonus bets. With this promo, you'll be able to bet up to $100 per day for your first 10 days as a PointsBet user. If your bet on any of those days settles as a loss, you'll receive $100 back in second-chance bets.

Register with PointsBet to lock-in up to $1,000 in second-chance bets for college football and more.



Caesars Sportsbook's Bet $50, Get $250 Bonus Win or Lose With College Football Bet

Caesars Sportsbook BET $50, GET $250 BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWKGET STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Caesars Sportsbook has a $250 guaranteed bonus bets offer available to all new players who sign up with promo code NEWSWKGET. If you wager $50 or more on any betting market in any college football game, you will receive $250 in bonus bets win or lose. The first of five $50 bonus bets will convey when your bet processes. The remaining four bonus bets will hit your account one at a time over the next four Mondays.

Register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWKGET to bet $50, get $250 in guaranteed bonus bets for college football.

Bet $1, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus From Bet365

bet365 BET $1, GET $365 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSXLM 21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

The largest guaranteed bonus available in the industry comes by way of bet365. Sports bettors can turn a $1 wager on any college football game into $365 in bonus bets. This will convey win or lose. That means if you wager $1 on Tennessee to beat Florida or Colorado to cover the spread against Colorado State, you will walk away with a 365x return no matter what.

Sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM to bet $1, get $365 in guaranteed bonus bets for any college football game.

BetMGM's $1,500 First-Bet Offer for College Football

BetMGM $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The last new user promo on our list of college football betting promos is a $1,50 first bet offer from BetMGM. With this offer, you can wager up to $1,500 on any betting market with the knowledge that if your bet loses, you'll get a second chance in bonus bets. A losing $200 wager, for example, would earn you five $40 bonus bets to use on other matchups.

Get a $1,500 first-bet offer for college football when you sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.