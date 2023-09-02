BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER BET $50, GET $250 BONUS BETS CAESARS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER $1,500 FIRST-BET OFFER BETMGM CLAIM OFFER BET $1, GET $200 BONUS BETS BET365 CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

You can take advantage of considerable guaranteed bonus bet offers, as well as a $1,500 first-bet offer for this weekend's college football games. The links on this page will automatically apply any promo codes needed to activate these college football betting promos.

College Football Betting Promos: Grab $2,000+ Bonus Offers for Any Game

If you want to get in on the action this weekend, DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, BetMGM and bet365 all have sizable offers on the table. Four of these offers come with bonus bets that will convey win or lose, while one offer will back your first bet with up to $1,500 in bonus bets. Let's take a look at what each sportsbook has to offer.

DraftKings Sportsbook Offers $200 Guaranteed Bonus

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

The first of our college football betting promos worth considering is a $200 guaranteed bonus offer from DraftKings Sportsbook. New players who register for an account will receive a 40x guaranteed return in bonus bets on their first $5 cash wager. This can be applied to any betting market in the game of your choice this weekend.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook to lock-in $200 in bonus bets with a $5+ wager on any college football game. If you're in Kentucky, pre-register today for $200 in bonus bets.

Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus, $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket From FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

FanDuel Sportsbook has a significant offer available to prospective sports bettors. Players can lock-in $200 in guaranteed bonus bets with a $5+ wager on any college football game. This includes game and player markets, including money line, TD scorer and total points bets. Additionally, you'll receive $100 off the NFL Sunday Ticket package of your choice.

Bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook. Kentucky bettors can pre-register for $100 in bonus bets and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWKGET Activates $250 Bonus Offer

Caesars Sportsbook BET $50, GET $250 BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWKGET STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

The next offer on this list of the best college football betting promos comes by way of Caesars Sportsbook. Sports bettors who wager $50 or more on any betting market will earn you $250 in bonus bets. Caesars also has a variety of quick picks and odds boosts available for this weekend's college football action.

Register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWKGET to earn $250 in bonus bets win or lose with a $50+ first bet.

BetMGM's $1,500 First-Bet Offer for College Football

BetMGM $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

If you want to take a huge swing with your first cash bet, there is no other sportsbook with the same type of upside as BetMGM. As part of this offer, players will be able to bet on any market knowing that if their first bet loses, they'll get another chance with up to $1,500 in bonus bets heading their way. A loss would earn players five equal bonus bets that can be used on other college football games and more.

Earn a $1,500 first-bet offer when you sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK. Grab $100 in bonus bets when you pre-register for BetMGM Kentucky.

Bet $1, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus From Bet365

bet365 BET $1, GET $200 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSXLM 21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

The final offer on this list is a bet $1, get $200 bonus bets promo from bet365. With this offer, bet365 will give players the chance to turn a $1 wager into $200 in guaranteed bonus bets. The bonus bets you receive will be eligible for use on other college football matchups and more. Plus, bet365 has fantastic bet boosts and in-app promos for all players.

Sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM to bet $1, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets. If you are in Kentucky, sign up early for $365 in bonus bets and up to $50 in TD bonuses for when the app launches at the end of September.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.