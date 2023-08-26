Sports

College Football Betting Promos: How to Get Guaranteed Bonuses and More

By
college football betting promos
Each of these college football betting promos will bring $100s in guaranteed bonus bets and more to new players who sign up this weekend. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Sports betting College Football DraftKings FanDuel

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

There are some fantastic college football betting promos available for this weekend's games. One such offer is a $200 guaranteed bonus, which you can secure with a $5 wager on any game when you sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook.

BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK

BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK

BET $50, GET $250 BONUS BETS

CAESARS SPORTSBOOK

$1,000 FIRST-BET OFFER

BETMGM

BET $1, GET $200 BONUS BETS

BET365

21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Sports bettors and college football fans alike have plenty of action to look forward to this weekend. It all begins with seven games on Saturday, before more matchups go down on Thursday. You can activate the college football betting promos on this list in most states where legal online sports betting is available.

College Football Betting Promos: How to Get Guaranteed Bonuses and More

The first game on Saturday will take place at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, where No. 13 Notre Dame will face Navy. UTEP-Jacksonville State, UMass-New Mexico State, Ohio-San Diego State, and Hawaii-Vanderbilt will keep the action going into the evening. Another Top-25 team will be in action on Saturday night, as No. 6 USC hosts San Jose State. After that game kicks off, Florida International will face Louisiana Tech.

Wagering on any of these games will earn you guaranteed bonus bets from a number of legal online sportsbooks. One sportsbook will instead back your wager with up to $1,000 in bonus bets that will convey if your first bet loses. Let's take a closer look at this week's offers.

DraftKings Sportsbook's Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Win or Lose, Profit Boosts

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

The first of our picks for the best college football betting promos is the new bet $5, get $200 bonus offer from DraftKings Sportsbook. New players can lock-in a 40x return on their first $5 cash wager with this offer. This promo is applicable to any betting market in the college football game of your choice.

There are two other offers available in the app for college football bettors. The first is a 100% boost, which can be applied to any qualifying market in the Navy-Notre Dame game. There's also a 50% profit boost available for qualifying 3+ leg parlay wagers comprised of this weekend's CFB games.

Sign up for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets with a wager on any college football game.

FanDuel Sportsbook Offers Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus, $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

There are few offers in legal online sports betting that bring the type of value you'll find with FanDuel Sportsbook. A mere $5 wager on any college football game will secure two bonuses. The first is $200 in bonus bets, which will convey regardless of how your first cash wager settles.

The second bonus is a $100 discount for NFL Sunday Ticket. Football fans who register for NFL Sunday Ticket will have the option to watch up to four games at once on the same screen. This is the first year the service has been made available through YouTube and YouTube TV. If you sign up for FanDuel's promo, they'll send you a code that will take $100 off the Sunday Ticket package of your choice.

Register with FanDuel Sportsbook to turn a $5 wager on any college football game into a $200 return in bonus bets, as well as $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWKGET Activates Bet $50, Get $250 Bonus Win or Lose

Caesars Sportsbook BET $50, GET $250 BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Caesars Sportsbook typically leads the way with the largest offer in the industry. That's certainly the case now, as sports bettors will be able to turn a $50 bet on any college football game into $250 in guaranteed bonus bets. While the initial wager requirement of $50 is larger than some other offers, so too is the guaranteed bonus.

In addition to this offer, you'll have the ability to opt-into various in-app promos, select a variety of quick picks and take advantage of odds boosts. One of the top boosts available is Jacksonville State, Ohio, Vanderbilt and Louisiana Tech all to win at +550 odds.

Register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWKGET to bet $50, get $250 in guaranteed bonus bets with a wager on any CFB matchup.

BetMGM's $1,000 First-Bet Offer for College Football Action

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

One truly unique offer on this list of college football betting promos is a $1,000 first-bet offer from BetMGM. What makes this new user promo stand out is that it comes with a sizable safety net in the form of up to $1,000 in bonus bets. When a new player makes their first cash wager, they can do so knowing that they'll either earn a cash profit or a second chance with bonus bets.

The bonus bets you would receive in a loss would convey as five equal bonus bets rather than a single one. This would allow you to spread the bonus bets across multiple games in college football or other sports leagues this week.

Lock-in a $1,000 first-bet offer for any college football game when you sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK.

Bet $1, Get $200 Bonus No Matter What, Bet Boosts From Bet365

bet365 BET $1, GET $200 ANY GAME
21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

The final offer on our list of the best college football betting promos comes from bet365. Sports bettors who sign up for an account via our links will unlock a tremendous bet $1, get $200 guaranteed bonus offer. This will earn you a 200x return on your first $1 wager no matter what. Regardless of whether your first college football bet wins or loses, you'l secure $200 in bonus bets to use on other games.

Bet365 also has a number of bet boosts for today's action. For example, you could get +325 odds on Notre Dame to cover the spread (-13.5), Sam Hartman to record over 14.5 rushing yards and Sam Hartman to record over 245.5 passing yards. You could also get +325 odds on USC to win their game and the second half to be the highest-scoring half.

Sign up with bet365 to bet $1, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 01
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 01
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC