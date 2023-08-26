BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER BET $50, GET $250 BONUS BETS CAESARS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER $1,000 FIRST-BET OFFER BETMGM CLAIM OFFER BET $1, GET $200 BONUS BETS BET365 CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Sports bettors and college football fans alike have plenty of action to look forward to this weekend. It all begins with seven games on Saturday, before more matchups go down on Thursday. You can activate the college football betting promos on this list in most states where legal online sports betting is available.

College Football Betting Promos: How to Get Guaranteed Bonuses and More

The first game on Saturday will take place at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, where No. 13 Notre Dame will face Navy. UTEP-Jacksonville State, UMass-New Mexico State, Ohio-San Diego State, and Hawaii-Vanderbilt will keep the action going into the evening. Another Top-25 team will be in action on Saturday night, as No. 6 USC hosts San Jose State. After that game kicks off, Florida International will face Louisiana Tech.

Wagering on any of these games will earn you guaranteed bonus bets from a number of legal online sportsbooks. One sportsbook will instead back your wager with up to $1,000 in bonus bets that will convey if your first bet loses. Let's take a closer look at this week's offers.

DraftKings Sportsbook's Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Win or Lose, Profit Boosts

The first of our picks for the best college football betting promos is the new bet $5, get $200 bonus offer from DraftKings Sportsbook. New players can lock-in a 40x return on their first $5 cash wager with this offer. This promo is applicable to any betting market in the college football game of your choice.

There are two other offers available in the app for college football bettors. The first is a 100% boost, which can be applied to any qualifying market in the Navy-Notre Dame game. There's also a 50% profit boost available for qualifying 3+ leg parlay wagers comprised of this weekend's CFB games.

FanDuel Sportsbook Offers Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus, $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket

There are few offers in legal online sports betting that bring the type of value you'll find with FanDuel Sportsbook. A mere $5 wager on any college football game will secure two bonuses. The first is $200 in bonus bets, which will convey regardless of how your first cash wager settles.

The second bonus is a $100 discount for NFL Sunday Ticket. Football fans who register for NFL Sunday Ticket will have the option to watch up to four games at once on the same screen. This is the first year the service has been made available through YouTube and YouTube TV. If you sign up for FanDuel's promo, they'll send you a code that will take $100 off the Sunday Ticket package of your choice.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWKGET Activates Bet $50, Get $250 Bonus Win or Lose

Caesars Sportsbook typically leads the way with the largest offer in the industry. That's certainly the case now, as sports bettors will be able to turn a $50 bet on any college football game into $250 in guaranteed bonus bets. While the initial wager requirement of $50 is larger than some other offers, so too is the guaranteed bonus.

In addition to this offer, you'll have the ability to opt-into various in-app promos, select a variety of quick picks and take advantage of odds boosts. One of the top boosts available is Jacksonville State, Ohio, Vanderbilt and Louisiana Tech all to win at +550 odds.

BetMGM's $1,000 First-Bet Offer for College Football Action

One truly unique offer on this list of college football betting promos is a $1,000 first-bet offer from BetMGM. What makes this new user promo stand out is that it comes with a sizable safety net in the form of up to $1,000 in bonus bets. When a new player makes their first cash wager, they can do so knowing that they'll either earn a cash profit or a second chance with bonus bets.

The bonus bets you would receive in a loss would convey as five equal bonus bets rather than a single one. This would allow you to spread the bonus bets across multiple games in college football or other sports leagues this week.

Bet $1, Get $200 Bonus No Matter What, Bet Boosts From Bet365

The final offer on our list of the best college football betting promos comes from bet365. Sports bettors who sign up for an account via our links will unlock a tremendous bet $1, get $200 guaranteed bonus offer. This will earn you a 200x return on your first $1 wager no matter what. Regardless of whether your first college football bet wins or loses, you'l secure $200 in bonus bets to use on other games.

Bet365 also has a number of bet boosts for today's action. For example, you could get +325 odds on Notre Dame to cover the spread (-13.5), Sam Hartman to record over 14.5 rushing yards and Sam Hartman to record over 245.5 passing yards. You could also get +325 odds on USC to win their game and the second half to be the highest-scoring half.

