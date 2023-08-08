Let the debate begin.

USA Today released its annual preseason college football coaches poll on Monday. Georgia, the winner of the last two national championships, is ranked No. 1. Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State and LSU round out the top five.

This marks the second time since USA Today started administering the poll in 1991 that the Bulldogs are the preseason favorites. The first time, in 2008, Georgia ended the season ranked 10th.

Preseason polling is a balance of weighing how good a team was the previous year with how it might perform in the upcoming season. Fans might not put much stock in their favorite team being ranked highly (or not at all). Which begs the question: How good are coaches at predicting, through their ballots, which teams will be elite in a given year?

Here's what the numbers say recently:

Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates with his players after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 9, 2023, in Inglewood, California. Smart's Georgia team debuted at No. 1 in the preseason coaches poll ahead of the 2023 season. Steph Chambers/Getty

Is preseason coaches poll good predictor?

College football adopted the College Football Playoff system for its postseason in 2014.

Since then, no team ranked seventh or lower in the preseason by the coaches has won the national championship. Ohio State (2014) and LSU (2019) won national championships after preseason No. 6 rankings. But oddly enough, only one preseason No. 1 team has gone on to win the national championship in the playoff era: Alabama in 2017.

The preseason rankings of the last nine national champions are as follows: Ohio State (No. 6 in 2014), Alabama (No. 3 in 2015), Clemson (No. 2 in 2016), Alabama (No. 1 in 2017), Clemson (No. 2 in 2018), LSU (No. 6 in 2019), Alabama (No. 3 in 2020) and Georgia (No. 5 in 2021 and No. 3 in 2022).

That is in line with historical trends. Since 1991, the coaches poll preseason No. 1s have gone on to be the top-ranked team after the postseason only four times, according to USA Today.

The coaches poll is conducted weekly throughout the college football season. A panel of head coaches at the Football Bowl Subdivision level is randomly selected each year to participate. According to USA Today, the panel is "chosen by random draw, conference by conference plus independents, from a pool of coaches who have indicated to the American Football Coaches Association their willingness to participate."

Out of the 66 coaches who voted this year, 61 picked Georgia first in the preseason poll.

Coaches preseason poll identifies playoff teams

There's usually quite a shake-up between the preseason coaches poll and the postseason coaches poll—especially in the top 10.

Over the last nine years, about half of the preseason top 10 failed to stay ranked that high by the end of the season. An average of 5.78 teams per season that were featured in the preseason top 10 of the poll made the final top 10 rankings.

While there tends to be movement at the top of the rankings throughout a season, the coaches usually have a good sense of what teams could make the playoff.

Twenty-nine of the 36 playoff teams over the last nine years have been in the top 10 of the preseason coaches poll. Of the seven teams that weren't, five were ranked between 11th and 20th in the preseason poll. In both of the past two College Football Playoffs, a team went from being unranked in the preseason to earning a spot in the top four: Michigan in 2021 and TCU in 2022.

Preseason Coaches Poll Top 25