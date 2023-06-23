College Girls Find Secret Room After Cellar Is Found Unlocked in Viral Clip

Old houses hold a lot of secrets, and one senior college student recently made a shocking discovery in the basement of a house she has been living in for several years.

In a video posted to the TikTok page @mediabymidge, some students at Indiana University, Bloomington, can be seen walking toward an open cellar door. "Our cellar has been locked ever since we moved in and you'll never believe what we found inside," reads the caption of the video, which has been viewed over 10.2 million times.

A young woman can be seen tentatively entering the basement before the video ends.

A stock image of a creepy door at the top of a dark flight of stairs. A group of college girls recently found their cellar door had been opened, not by them, and they discovered a secret room they previously knew nothing about. Rytis Bernotas/Getty Images

In a follow-up video with 1.1 million views, the original poster said that, in the basement, they found "an old frat set up," complete with bar area and wall murals, showing the date: December 30, 2007.

"We still don't know who opened it," reads the caption. As the semester and academic year come to an end, perhaps the frat boys, presumably now in their late thirties, just wanted to take one more look at their old hangout.

Many users in the comments suggested the girls "turn it in to something." "REDECORATING," wrote another user on TikTok.

Users in the comments questioned whether 2007 was really that "old."

"OMG [oh my god] '07 Thats so old and unexpected...," wrote one user. "If 2007 is old, what's 1990?" asked another. "I was barely a month old when they signed that," posted a third user.

