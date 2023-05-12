News

U.S. Colonel Reveals HIMARS-Rivaling Strength for Ukraine Counteroffensive

By
Ukraine Russia HIMARS Russia-Ukraine War

Ukraine possesses a potentially game-changing arsenal ahead of an expected counteroffensive against invading Russian forces, according to a U.S. Army colonel.

In an interview with Ukrainian TV station RBC-Ukraine published on Thursday, U.S. Army Colonel Martin O'Donnell was asked what "silver bullet" weapon could help turn the war in a similar way that the multiple rocket launchers HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) had helped Ukraine forces push back Russia's assault earlier in the conflict.

O'Donnell replied there was currently no single "silver bullet", but added: "I think that the 'silver bullet' in this case is the willingness of Ukrainians to use the 600 different systems that we have already provided."

Ukraine has been preparing for a spring counteroffensive to take back its territories occupied by Russia since the war began in February 2022. The country's military capabilities have been bolstered by Western aid, including advanced military equipment, tanks and artillery.

HIMARS
The High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) is pictured during a military exercise on September 26, 2022, in Skede, Latvia. Ukraine's military capabilities have been bolstered by Western aid, including the HIMARS. Getty

"We collectively, not only the United States, but also the international community, have provided Ukraine with about 600 types of weapons and ammunition: from Abrams tanks to Leopard tanks and the Patriot system," he added. "That's a lot. This is more than any one army in the world, especially a belligerent army."

He added that Ukrainian troops' ability to successfully deploy such an arsenal "will be telling" during an expected counteroffensive, which he anticipated "in the coming weeks and months."

Ukraine's weapons stockpile expanded since the interview aired, with the U.K. announcing on Thursday that it had sent the longer-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine, with more to come.

That same day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv's counteroffensive must be put on hold as the country waits to be better prepared and receive more equipment.

U.S. Colonel Dave Butler, spokesman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who joined O'Donnell in the interview, said Russian forces "will be surprised when the Ukrainians put into motion what they have been working on for the past few months."

He said discussions with his boss, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, had never contemplated "if the Ukrainians don't achieve this and that, then that's it."

"Regarding expectations, I would say that I agree with what I have seen in the public comments of Ukrainians: the world has constantly underestimated Ukrainians, constantly thought that they are not as capable as they have proven again and again and again. Let's see. Time will show."

