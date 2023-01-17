Colorado Snow Forecast Worsens as Winter Storm Could Bring 15 Inches

The winter storm forecast in the Plains has worsened overnight with up to 15 inches of snow now predicted to now fall in some parts of Colorado.

"A winter storm moving through the Four Corners region will strengthen overnight into Wednesday as it moves across the Plains," the National Weather Service tweeted early on Tuesday. "Heavy snow is likely over parts of northeastern Colorado through Nebraska. Freezing rain is possible over parts of Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa."

The winter storm is set to develop over eastern Colorado on Tuesday evening and track into the Great Lakes by Thursday with a mixture of heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain, the NWS said. Snow is forecasted to form in the mountains on Tuesday afternoon and then spread east across the I-25 Corridor and plains this evening.

Total snow accumulations will be between six and 12 inches, with the potential for as much as 12 to 15 inches of snow east of the I-25, the NWS said. East of the I-25, there may be winds blowing as high as 35 mph with some blowing and drifting snow.

The NWS winter storm warning remained in effect from 5 p.m. on Tuesday to at least 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

"Intense snowfall rates of 1-2"/hour are possible within the heaviest snow bands from northeast Colorado and southern Nebraska to northwestern Iowa. This could result in snowfall totals above 10 inches," the update said.

The NWS warned of dangerous travel conditions due to the combination of heavy snowfall and gusty winds, which will reduce visibility for drivers.

"An icy wintry mix of freezing rain and some sleet is likely from northern Kansas through southeastern Nebraska and into southern Iowa," it said, adding that it could result in slippery roads and sidewalks, as well as power outages.

The NWS urged residents impacted by the extreme weather to delay travel if possible. If travel is essential, drivers must drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility, it said.

"Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination," it said. "Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order."

Travelers have also been advised to have emergency winter kits in their vehicles, in case of emergency during the frigid winter temperatures.

It urged people to call 5 1 1 or go to www.cotrip.org to check the latest road conditions in the state.

Newsweek reached out to Colorado lawmakers for comment.