Police Celebrate Black History Month by Getting Themselves New Cars

The police departments in Miami and Columbus have faced online backlash after announcing the purchase of new cars to celebrate Black History Month.

The Columbus Police Department in Ohio made the announcement on Twitter on February 1 with a video that has since gone viral. The clip has been viewed more than 220,000 times so far.

The video has background audio of a speech made by the late civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. while cutting to spray-painted words including "dreams," "freedom," and equality."

The vehicles can be seen partly spray-painted with the Black History Month flag colors of red, yellow, and green.

The vehicle featured a Martin Luther King Jr. quote on its back: "Be the peace you wish to see in the world."

Introducing ‘History 1’ – our newest cruiser to celebrate the achievements of African Americans & recognize their roles in our history. Be on the lookout for ‘History 1’ in your neighborhood & at community events during February. #BlackHistoryMonth #ColumbusPolice #ColumbusOhio pic.twitter.com/o7y9UuOSPy — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) February 1, 2023

The Columbus Police Department captioned the video: "Introducing 'History 1' - our newest cruiser to celebrate the achievements of African Americans & recognize their roles in our history.

"Be on the lookout for History 1" in your neighborhood & at community events during February."

The Miami Police Department in Florida unveiled a similar vehicle on February 2, and the footage of the cruiser launch has also gone viral with 2.3 million views.

The Miami Police Department vehicle appears to be more decorated, with outlines of the African continent and words stating it supports Black History Month painted over the car.

#BREAKING: In honor of #BlackHistoryMonth Miami Mayor Ponzi Postalita Francis Suarez just unveiled a Black History police cruiser with images of Africa all over it. #BecauseMiami pic.twitter.com/Mo5QYHeUVU — Because Miami (@BecauseMiami) February 2, 2023

Many critics online questioned why either police force felt it was necessary.

Sports journalist Jemele Hill tweeted: "Why is this a thing????"

WHY IS THIS A THING????? https://t.co/049D4fYIbH — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 2, 2023

New York City physician Stella Safo tweeted: "These people are really playing in our faces. Outrageous."

These people are really playing in our faces. Outrageous https://t.co/ztyKbfuuST — Stella Safo, MD MPH (@AmmahStarr) February 3, 2023

Others deemed it offensive due to the police's history of poorly managed interactions with people within the Black community.

Author Craig Calcaterra wrote: "Columbus, Ohio Police - who have killed and maimed so, so many Black people with virtually no consequences whatsoever.

Columbus, Ohio police -- who have killed and maimed so, so many Black people with virtually no consequences whatsoever -- now have a Black History Cruiser. I am not making this up. They're quite proud of it! https://t.co/Tkq6xwpPTQ pic.twitter.com/zyEmkVIg45 — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) February 2, 2023

"Now have a Black History Cruiser. I am not making this up. They're quite proud of it."

New York Times reporter Jane Coaston noted that this was not what was being asked of the police by the Black community. She tweeted: "'We would like some police reform please'. 'I hear you, here's some SEO MLK quotes on some cop cars'"

"We would like some police reform please" "I hear you, here's some SEO MLK quotes on some cop cars" https://t.co/GQZMoTd6V4 — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) February 2, 2023

Public Engagement Manager Danny D. Glover highlighted how the money could have been better spent and tweeted: "They could have invested that 5-10k in community organizations or grant program...anything other than this empty gesture."

They could have invested that 5-10k in a community org or grant program…anything other than this empty gesture. https://t.co/2RQtuPIrD6 — Danny D. Glover (@DannyDGlover) February 2, 2023

One social media user referenced the Police Score Card website which is dedicated to evaluating violence, accountability, and racial bias from a police force.

According to the website, the Columbus Police Department has a rate higher than 99 percent of U.S. departments on killings by the police. There have also been 4,174 civilian complaints of police misconduct, and only 10 percent were ruled in favor of civilians from 2016 to 2021. Nearly 60 percent of all arrests were for low-level, non-violent offenses from 2013 to 2021.

In Miami, the rate of killing individuals is 20 percent higher than that of other police departments, according to the website. There have been 288 civilian complaints of misconduct, where 14 percent were ruled in favor of civilians from 2018 to 2021. Over 75 percent of all arrests were for low-level, non-violent offenses from 2013 to 2021.

Newsweek has contacted both police departments for comment.