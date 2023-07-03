Commander of Russia's Chechen Special Forces Killed in Ukraine

A Russian commander who fought against Ukraine since the war's inception has been killed in action in the Donbas region.

Yevgeny Pisarenko, commander of the Chechen armed formation known as Akhmat, was pronounced dead on Monday by two fellow soldiers. He went by the nickname "Big," which also translates to "The Great" in a Russian context.

"Thanks to the parents who raised such a Hero...A BIG man with a BIG heart!" Akhmat unit commander Apta Alaudinov wrote on Telegram, according to a Google translation.

Pisarenko served as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's special military operation that commenced February 24, 2022, and has led to countless deaths for both sides in the eastern portion of Ukraine.

Putin was recently targeted with grievances from fighters on his own side of the turf when Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin led his mercenaries as part of a 24-hour mutiny in Moscow. The action, which Prigozhin seems to have somewhat walked back in new statements made while currently stationed inside Belarus, has been mentioned by Putin in two separate speeches.

This photograph taken on June 28, 2023, shows a destroyed Russian military armored vehicle in the village of Kurilovka, Kharkiv region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Yevgeny Pisarenko, commander of the Chechen armed formation known as Akhmat, was pronounced dead on Monday. Sergey Bobok/AFP/Getty

Akhmat commissar Dmitry Kulko also took to Telegram to celebrate the life of Pisarenko, who had the call sign "Bolshoi."

"Big was my fellow countryman, he served in the Stavropol OMON for many years, received the rank of colonel," Kulko said, according to a Google translation. "When the special operation began, he volunteered for the front to protect the inhabitants of Donbass."

OMON is a special purposes mobile unit within Russia's National Guard, taking part in military battles in Chechnya dating back to the First Chechen War that took place between 1994 and 1996.

Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya, has pledged allegiance to Putin throughout the war's duration. Kadyrov's loyalty was again on display in the aftermath of the Wagner Group's coup attempt, not only defending Putin but mocking Prigozhin's fighters in the Bakhmut region—a hotbed of warfare for over one year.

Kadyrov has not mentioned Pisarenko on his Telegram page, which is followed by over 3 million accounts. He did heap praise on Alaudinov, however, for his leadership and of the entire special forces personnel currently operating in the area of Kreminna and Bilohorivka, both in the Luhansk region.

Akhmat mercenaries were the first Russian fighters to officially sign contracts on video following an order issued by the Russian Defense Ministry in June saying that all "volunteer formations" had to sign a contract by July 1 "to increase the effectiveness of their deployment," according to Ukrainska Pravda.

