Company Asking for Only White Candidates in Job Application Sparks Outrage

A Virginia-based tech company has sparked outrage online after allegedly posting a job application that stated that the business was only looking for white candidates for the role.

Arthur Grand Technologies, a company founded in 2012 and focused on developing or modifying computer software and packaging, advertised a job on Tuesday for a business analyst in its Salesforce and insurance claims team in Dallas, Texas, on the hiring platform Indeed.

A note in bold in the job offer said: "Only Born US Citizens [White] who are local within 60 miles from Dallas, TX [Don't share with candidates]. The company has apologized and said the ad was posted by a new hire at the company.

A stock image of people waiting to be interviewed. Virginia-headquartered tech company Arthur Grand Technologies Inc. came under fire on Tuesday after posting a job listing that said they were only looking for white candidates. iStock / Getty Images

The business clients of the role were listed as HTC Global and Berkshire Hathaway. Newsweek has reached out to both companies via email.

The listing was picked up by Reddit users, who tore it apart on the platform, criticizing the company for discriminating against candidates based on race or ethnicity.

"This is illegal and nauseating," read a post that reshared the job listing on Reddit. "...Hope they drown under the weight of their racist pebble-sized convictions," wrote another Reddit user.

"If a PR crisis could be described in one picture, it would be this," commented another.

Arthur Grand Technologies has since removed the job listing from Indeed. In screenshots seen of the company's comments, the tech firm has issued an apology on Linkedin and accused a "new junior recruiter" of adding discriminatory language to the job description when it was not present in the company's original text.

"We conducted an internal investigation and discovered that a new junior recruiter at our firm was responsible for the offending job post. We have taken immediate action and terminated their employment for violating our policy. Moving forward, we will take measures to ensure that such incidents do not occur again," the company wrote in response to a user condemning their job listing.

The job listing was archived before being deleted and can still be accessed through this page. Many on social media have noted that among the flood of negative comments from members of the public, Arthur Grand Technologies' Facebook profile went down. As of early Wednesday, it was still inactive, as was the company's official website and its Twitter account.

In a later statement on LinkedIn, Arthur Grand Technologies said: "This job posting was neither authorized nor posted by Arthur Grand or its employees. A former employee took an existing posting and added discriminatory language, then reposted it through his own account. The moment this was brought to our attention, we worked with the job portal to remove this offensive job posting. Necessary legal action has been initiated against the job poster."

"Arthur Grand is a minority-owned company that has been offering IT and staffing services since 2012 and we pride ourselves on the diversity of our staff and leadership. It is the policy of Arthur Grand that all employees and applicants for employment are afforded equal opportunity without regard to race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, age, national origin, religion, or non-job-related disability. All employment decisions are based on the individual's qualifications."

The company asked the public not to "raise any of the assumption comments or questions further."

Newsweek has contacted Arthur Grand Technologies via email and LinkedIn.