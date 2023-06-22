The Top Three Ways To Have A Comfortable Sleep On An Economy Flight

Unless you've bagged yourself a first class or business class seat, sleeping on a full flight can be pretty challenging.

Economy airline seats notoriously have little leg room, and reclining in them is often seen as a serious faux pas because it could disturb the passenger sitting directly behind.

Newsweek spoke with certified private pilot and aviation expert Sean Walsh, to get the lowdown on how passengers can sleep comfortably in economy seats while traveling this summer.

Choose the Right Seat

"Choosing the right seat is the most important step in sleeping and resting comfortably in an economy airline. Window seats are often the best for the majority of people because you can lean against the window and sleep, whilst having more control over the window shade," Walsh told Newsweek.

"You could also opt for the back seats in economy as this area tends to have less traffic. You might have an easier time falling asleep here where it's quieter, and there's ample room for you to get comfortable."

"If it's not too much of a financial strain, consider paying for seat selection on long-haul flights so that you can book your desired seat in advance," he added.

The founder of Pilot Passion, an aviation advice website, added that passengers should be mindful of their clothing as that'll impact how comfortable they feel on the flight.

Dress Comfortably

In general, comfortable and loose clothes can help people feel relaxed and provide them with the ability to move more freely, which can make it easier to fall asleep on the plane.

Dressing in loose, breathable clothing can reduce the risk of developing blood clots during long-haul flights.

Stock images of passengers sleeping on an airplane. A certified private pilot and aviation expert, and a sleep specialist, told Newsweek how passengers can have a good nap in airline economy seats. iStock / Getty Images

Don't Sleep at Meal Time

Not only is it crucial that passengers keep in mind what they wear, where they sit, and what they carry along, Walsh says that people keen to have a restful experience in the air must choose their nap time wisely.

"For some people, avoiding the in-flight meal helps them fall asleep easier and stay asleep for longer once the plane is in the air," Walsh explained.

"For this approach to work, be sure to have eaten a filling meal before getting on the plane to avoid hunger pangs waking you up midflight," he added.

Try Out What Works Best for You

Danielle Kelvas is the chief medical adviser at Sleepline, a research website that provides resources to help improve sleep quality.

Kelvas spoke with Newsweek about the importance of passengers being mindful of their bones, muscles and joints while squeezing into an economy-graded seat for several hours.

"Do bring a travel pillow and other sleep accessories, because a supportive travel pillow can help maintain proper neck alignment and prevent discomfort during sleep, which could lead to aches and pains after the flight," Kelvas told Newsweek.

"Consider bringing additional sleep accessories such as an eye mask to block out light, earplugs or noise-canceling headphones to reduce noise, and a light blanket or scarf for warmth."

Kelvas also recommends passengers try out and experiment with different sleeping positions in their seat, to figure out what works best for them.

"Some people find it comfortable to lean against the window, while others may prefer to use a travel pillow for neck support," Kelvas added.

For instance, crossing your ankles or resting your feet on a raised surface, such as a carry-on bag or on a footstall, if your flight provides one, can also improve your level of blood circulation and comfort.

