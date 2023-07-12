Proposal to Fly Confederate Flag in California Decried as 'Abominable'

Residents in a city in California have hit out at suggestions that the Confederate flag should be placed above City Hall after the Pride flag was flown there in June.

The proposal to fly other flags on the government building was discussed during a Carlsbad City County meeting on Tuesday. As well as the Confederate flag suggestion, residents put forward their own ideas, such as the Christian flag; a "straight pride" flag; a Juneteenth flag; and a National Rifle Association (NRA) flag, reported CBS 8.

The meeting came after previous long-running debates about the displaying of Confederate flags and monuments across the country. This escalated in the wake of the June 2015 killing of nine Black parishioners at a church in Charleston, South Carolina, by white supremacist Dylann Roof. He was pictured posing with a Confederate flag on social media prior to the attack. The Confederate flag debates intensified after the 2020 murder of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter protests that resulted from it.

The Confederate flag flies on the Capitol grounds on June 23, 2015 in Columbia, South Carolina. Residents in the Californian city of Carlsbad suggested flying such a flag above City Hall after the Pride one was placed there in June. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The suggestion to fly other ideological flags after the pro-LGBTQ+ flag was displayed during Pride month was met with support by Melanie Burkholder, Carlsbad City Council member.

"I think it is an issue of fairness," Burkholder said during Tuesday's meeting. "If we allow one group to convey government speech, then we have to evaluate other groups and have a process to that end."

Other local residents who spoke at Tuesday's meeting expressed their shock at the suggestion that the Confederate flag—which many view as a symbol of racism— could also be flown at City Hall.

"It would be abominable. It would make Carlsbad a city that is not safe for everyone," one Carlsbad resident said.

A second added: "This proposal in my opinion is a huge step back. The Confederate flag is in the history books and I think it should remain that way."

Burkholder added that she was not in support of flying any flag in particular, but that the council should adopt uniform policy around which one to fly above City Hall.

Attorney Scott Davidson also said there should be standard policy for which flags to fly, to avoid the city getting sued for discrimination.

The city failed to adopt a policy on flags on Tuesday, with Carlsbad Mayor Keith Blackburn saying: "It seems like we got a little derailed, with too much time spent on flags. We are ready to move on."

In May, the council voted against approving a commemorative flag policy by a 3-2 vote, which Burkholder and Blackburn opposed. Any new policy needs to pass a four-vote threshold.

Ahead of Tuesday's meeting, Burkholder said that some of other flag requests are "really shocking" but must be put forward so as to have a rounded discussion on flag policy.

"If we are going to be fair, we have to do things that are difficult," Burkholder told daily newspaper The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Without an official policy in place, Burkholder said that only the United States and California flags should be displayed on city properties in Carlsbad.

Newsweek has contacted Melanie Burkholder for comment via email.