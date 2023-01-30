Confusion as Man Wakes Up to Find Stray Cat Napping With Him on Couch

A man was startled to wake up from a nap with a cat he did not recognize sitting on his lap.

Ken Bragg, 54, who lives in the San Francisco Bay Area, had fallen asleep on his couch and he awoke to find the stray cat curled up with him.

"I had fallen asleep with the TV on, and when I woke up the cat was on my lap," Bragg told Newsweek. "My wife and I had seen her around the neighborhood, we are pretty sure she's a stray. She appears to be pregnant too."

Bragg shared the story of his unexpected visitor on Reddit's popular r/aww forum, where it has received over 84,000 upvotes. He and his wife own three cats themselves, so waking up with feline company is not unusual. But he was surprised when he realized the cat on his lap was not one of his own.

A stray cat might visit your home because it is seeking shelter, food or attention. Occasionally, it might come over to fight with the resident cat.

"She must have come in through our cat door," Bragg said. "Perhaps she saw one of my own cats come in through it and followed suit."

Cat flaps give resident cats easy access to your home but often allow any neighborhood cat to come in. If you're looking to avoid uninvited guests, it is a good idea to invest in a cat flap that only your cats can access.

Some cat flaps allow you to program your pet's microchip so that it opens only for your pet. Also, having a cat flap that can manually be locked is useful for closing the door when your pet is safely inside.

If you can't change the kind of cat flap fitted in your home, try to make the area surrounding your cat flap as unappealing as possible. For example, ensure that your cat's food is not located right inside the cat flap.

Bragg's unexpected visitor didn't seem too fazed by her new surroundings. "She was surprisingly calm when I woke up. I looked at her and said, 'Oh, hello,' and she answered back, 'Mow.' But she continued to just hang out on my lap," he said.

Redditors were delighted by the cat's nap time and shared their reactions in thousands of comments.

"Your cats told him about how comfy your lap is," said one commenter, while another wrote: "The universal cat distribution system strikes again. +1 for you."

Bragg said, "I shared the picture on Reddit because I thought it was such an unusual thing to have happened, and I thought people might get a laugh out of it. I was really surprised at how many upvotes it got."

