Connor Sturgeon Live Streamed Louisville Shooting

Connor Sturgeon, the 23-year-old suspect who fatally shot four individuals on Monday, live streamed the shooting at the Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky.

During a press conference on Monday, Louisville Metro Police Department Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel was asked about reports that the shooting was live streamed on social media.

"I will say this that the suspect was live streaming and unfortunately that's tragic to know that that incident was out there and captured," she said. "We're hopeful that we can have that incident removed."

The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) reported the shooting Monday morning and said that there were "multiple casualties."

Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter near the Old National Bank building on April 10, 2023, in Louisville, Kentucky. According to initial reports, there were multiple casualties but the shooter was no longer a threat. Louisville police said that Connor Sturgeon, the suspected shooter, live streamed the shooting on social media. Luke Sharrett/Getty

Police later said on Twitter that officers arrived at the scene within minutes of the shooting. Sturgeon was eventually fatally shot by police.

According to police, the four people killed were identified as Joshua Barrick, 40, Thomas Elliot, 63, Juliana Farmer, 45, and James Tutt, 64.

Additionally, police said that Officer Nickolas Wilt was critically wounded and was being treated at a nearby hospital.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

