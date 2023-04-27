When the Florida legislature passed the Parental Rights in Education Act last year, the corporate media went ballistic. But as Americans began to see through the stilted headlines about the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill, they scratched their heads and became disturbed by how eager many seemed to defend teaching gender identity to kids in grades K-3.

But amidst all the hyperbole and hyperventilation, the bill's opponents overlooked the kicker clause. The law outright forbade instruction about gender identity in grades K-3, but it stipulated that for other grades it must merely be "developmentally appropriate." But last week, the Florida Board of Education issued a regulation stating that teaching about gender identity is never developmentally appropriate (except for in health classes that students can opt out of).

Once again, Florida has changed the terms of a national culture war debate. The question is no longer whether young children should be taught about gender identity; rather, the question is should schools teach it at all?

If by "teaching about gender identity" one means "presenting gender theory as fact," then the answer is certainly "no." Gender theory asserts a sectarian truth claim, and one which most Americans do not believe. We, as a society, have long decided that public schools may not teach children sectarian truth claims—even those that a majority do believe. Our schools may not teach, for instance, that Jesus Christ is the Son of God who died for our sins and that through faith in him their souls will be saved. So, too, our schools should not teach that everyone has a gendered soul distinct from, and not necessarily related to, their physical body, which compels moral deference and affirmation by society upon one's mere declaration that it is so.

But given the novelty and pervasiveness of the transgender phenomenon, there is a strong case for teaching the scientific and sociological facts about it. Schools teach about the paradigm-shattering insights of great scientists—how Galileo pioneered the heliocentric model of the solar system, how Newton intuited the theory of gravity, and so forth. Perhaps schools should teach about the origin of gender identity theory and tell the story of Dr. John Money.

Money claimed that because individuals with sexual development disorders could be brought up as either "gender," gender was therefore a social construct distinct from biological sex. This theory took the scientific community by storm. But one young scientist pointed out two inconvenient facts: (1) Money's conclusion did not flow logically from his premise, and (2) Money had no experimental evidence to substantiate his claim. Money then conducted an experiment on male twins, one of whose genitals had been burned off in a freak circumcision accident. Money persuaded the parents to raise that child as a girl, and then published results claiming that his experiment was a striking success. This cemented the status of the gender identity thesis in the scientific community.

Money's results, however, were fraudulent. The child who was raised as a girl experienced severe psychic distress and desisted. Later, both twins tragically committed suicide. The revelation of Money's fraud, however, did not dent the theory's credibility within the scientific community. (Depending on the grade level, teachers who teach about the origin of gender identity theory could choose whether to mention that Money allegedly coerced the twins to perform sex acts on each other and took pictures of it.)

The Creative Coalition in the Classroom at East Side Community High School on May 5, 2010 in New York City. Charles Eshelman/Getty Images

The CDC-endorsed "Guidelines for Comprehensive Sexuality Education" recommend that schools present fifth graders with information about puberty blockers. And perhaps that is appropriate—so long as it is done in a balanced and comprehensive way. Children could be taught that the most popular puberty-blocking drug was long used to chemically castrate sex offenders, and that blockers can cause permanent bone density problems, mood disorders, seizures, brain swelling, and cognitive impairment. They should learn that this drug has not been approved by the FDA for use with children experiencing gender dysphoria. And they should learn that those who take puberty blockers almost invariably progress to take cross-sex hormones, which can prevent those taking them from ever experiencing sexual satisfaction, sterilize them, and keep them hooked on synthetic hormones for life.

There is also a fascinating lesson to be learned in international comparative science. Children could be taught that after countries such as Sweden, Finland, and the United Kingdom conducted scientific reviews of the medical evidence surrounding transgender procedures on children, they all decided that because the evidence of harm was clear and the evidence of any benefit shaky, such treatments should be confined to rigorously conducted experimental research. By comparison, children could be taught that the "authorities" advising doctors in the United States to pursue these treatments have conducted no such scientific reviews. Rather, teachers should point out, the guidelines endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatricians were designed by a single doctor and apparently were not reviewed or fact-checked by anyone else in the organization.

Students should also be taught the debate about social contagion. They could read excerpts from Dr. Lisa Littman's study on rapid-onset gender dysphoria, a previously unknown phenomenon that currently presents in groups of post-pubescent girls based on internet-affinity clusters. They should certainly be taught the data about the high rate of comorbid psychiatric issues present in children with gender dysphoria, as well as the remarkably high rate of autism among those children. They can review the data and ponder why gender dysphoria is far more common in politically liberal locales than in politically conservative ones. And they should obviously be taught that, historically, almost all children diagnosed with gender dysphoria became more comfortable with their biological sex once they went through puberty.

Public schools should not inculcate any sectarian dogma or expound any doctrine. But they should present students with the facts and information they need to critically examine society and arrive at their own conclusions. There is a strong argument that straightforward, fact-based, balanced instruction regarding gender identity issues has a proper place in public school curricula. Still, one can't help but suspect that when framed as a question of information rather than indoctrination, the partisan politics of teaching about gender identity would be totally transformed.

Max Eden is a research fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.