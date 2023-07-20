Conservative Commentator Turns Against Marjorie Taylor Greene

A conservative commentator has turned against Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, saying that he is "through" supporting her.

Brian K. Pritchard, the host of BKP Politics, spoke about Greene during his show on Thursday and said, "Every time the media wanted to say QAnon or Jewish Space Lasers, we pushed back. We fought for this individual, but I fight no longer, I fight no longer. I'm through."

Pritchard said that people in Greene's district are "upset" that they are unable to get in touch with her, and that she has not returned his calls or offers to appear on his show.

"I'm OK that you ditched me, MTG....But the people in the 14th [District] that you're now telling 'please communicate with my staff'? Woah," said Pritchard, who was recently elected as the first vice chair for the Georgia GOP.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks with members of the media before a campaign event for former President Donald Trump on July 1, 2023, in Pickens, South Carolina. On July 20, 2023, a conservative commentator said he will no longer support Greene. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

"I can't get you to return a text message and trust me, I'm not the only one," he said. "I know others throughout her district that used to have her cell number, I know others throughout her district that she should communicate with over and above me....I know people in her district that she should be communicating with, the grassroots coordinators of her district that she should be in tune with, that she now tells to 'please speak with one of my staff.'"

Greene was removed from the House Freedom Caucus this month after she allegedly verbally attacked a fellow member of the caucus, Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert, calling her a "little b****" on the House floor in June.

House Freedom Caucus member Representative Ken Buck of Colorado said on NBC's Meet the Press on July 12 said Greene is "not a member of the Freedom Caucus and she shouldn't be in the future.

"She has consistently attacked other members of the Freedom Caucus in an irresponsible way and as a result of that she was kicked out of the Freedom Caucus and she should not be a member."

Greene was asked about her status in the House Freedom Caucus and said, "I'm interested in getting accomplishments done, not doing things just to disrupt and fight leadership...And that's a major difference. You can fight for your conservative principles and try to push conservative goals without having to be anti-leadership," according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

When asked if she would be interested in joining the caucus again, Greene told the Journal-Constitution: "that would require a lot of thought and conditions. But I think I enjoy being a free agent a lot better."

In a statement following her removal form the caucus, Greene said: "My America First credentials, guided by my Christian faith, are forged in steel, seared into my character, and will never change. I will work with ANYONE who wants to secure our border, protect our children inside the womb and after they are born, end the forever foreign wars, and do the work to save this country."

Newsweek reached out to Greene's office via email for comment.