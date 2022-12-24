Conservatives Outraged Joe Biden Didn't Say 'Jesus' in Christmas Message

President Joe Biden was criticized by conservatives this week for not saying "Jesus" in his Christmas speech on Thursday, with one critic saying that "Satan never mentions Jesus by name."

"Satan never mentions Jesus by name, he is afraid of God and he is afraid of Christians who know how to pray in a way that brings God closer. #Biden Delivers Christmas Address Without Mentioning Jesus By Name: A Child Christians Believe To Be The Son Of God,'" said Twitter user Hamlet Garcia.

During the president's speech, Biden said that everything that seems so important "fades away in stillness of the winter's evening," and then referred to Jesus as the "son of God" instead.

"And we look to the sky, to a lone star, shining brighter than all the rest, guiding us to the birth of a child—a child Christians believe to be the son of God; miraculously now, here among us on Earth, bringing hope, love and peace and joy to the world," he said.

Satan never mentions Jesus by name, he is afraid of God and he is afraid of Christians who know how to pray in a way that brings God closer. #Biden Delivers Christmas Address Without Mentioning Jesus By Name:A Child Christians Believe To Be The Son Of God" https://t.co/jirrBZAT3A — Real Hamlet Garcia (@Hamletgarcia17) December 23, 2022

Meanwhile, Father Gerald Murray of the Archdiocese of New York told Newsmax on Saturday that it makes "no sense" that Biden would leave out the name of Jesus from his annual Christmas address to the country when he often mentions his Catholic faith.

"President Biden is always talking about his Catholicism and how it inspired him," Murray said on Newsmax's Saturday Report. "If you're going to honor the birth of Jesus, you should mention his name. I was very sad to see that. That's not anything that should be imitated in the future."

Former Representative Doug Collins, a Georgia Republican, also commented on Biden's speech during a segment on Fox News on Friday.

"Not saying the name of Jesus—look, there are other holidays to celebrate, but Christmas is the birth of Christ. When we celebrate the birth of Christ who came and gave us the gift of life. That's what we celebrate and to take that out is just sad," the former congressman said.

Echoing his remarks during the same televised segment, the Heritage Foundation's Kara Frederick suggested that Biden leaving out the name of Jesus is a "manifestation" of the United States drifting away from its "Judeo-Christian" principles.

"America's lost its sense of God, it's Judeo-Christian values, and I think this is just a manifestation. This speech not mentioning Christ, talking about how divided this nation's been for so long, it's all part and parcel of the secularization of America and we need to return to our faith," she said.

Other conservatives also slammed the president for his speech.

Director and producer Kevin Sorbo said on Newsmax that he is not surprised that Biden left out the name of Jesus, pointing out that the president advocates for Christian crowds while at the same time believing in abortion and not "following the Catholic rules right."

Newsmax host asks actor/director/producer Kevin Sorbo about Biden’s ‘War on Christmas.’ He is outraged Biden used “son of God” in his Christmas address rather than “Jesus.” pic.twitter.com/lfe6PCeudd — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) December 24, 2022

"This man has got to face his maker and explain why he can't say 'Jesus Christ' is my Lord and savior and I will run my country under his guidelines," said The Dukes of Hazzard actor John Schneider during a Newsmax interview.

Former Dukes of Hazzard actor John Schneider says Biden is in big trouble with God for using “son of God” in his Christmas address instead of “Jesus”: “Why he can’t he say ‘JC is my Lord & savior,’ and I will run my country under His guidelines?” pic.twitter.com/Iaos7ajjVf — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) December 24, 2022

Newsweek reached out to the White House for comment.