Dog Health

Contagious Outbreak Forces Animal Shelter to Halt Adoptions as Two Dogs Die

By
Dog Health Dogs Animals Pets Flu

In a proactive move to combat a recent outbreak of canine influenza that has already claimed the lives of two dogs, Wake County Animal Center in North Carolina closed its doors to safeguard animals in the shelter and the local community.

With effect from October 6, for a minimum of 35 days the shelter will be closed to contain the outbreak, and special measures are being put in place.

"In response to a recent outbreak of canine influenza including the deaths of two dogs, the Wake County Animal Center is taking proactive steps to ensure the health and safety of animals and the community," Wake County Animal Center said in a post on its Facebook page. "At this time, there have been two dogs that tested positive for canine influenza, and unfortunately both were fatal."

Since September 15, 2023, an unusually high number of cases of canine influenza have hit the shelter, as approximately 57 dogs have been diagnosed with upper respiratory infections, creating an alarming situation for the shelter's 449 resident animals.

Wake County Animal Center
The Wake County Animal Center sign, left, and a picture of one of the dogs at the center, right. It has closed its doors to safeguard animals in the shelter and the local community. Wake County Animal Center

As a result of the temporary closure, several services will be impacted. All adoption services are on hold, community pet days are canceled until further notice and the shelter is not accepting any surrenders during the closure.

Emergency calls will still be addressed by Animal Control agencies, but they will not respond to strays of owner surrenders in the field. Pets placed under quarantine following bite incidents will need to be quarantined at veterinary offices or in private homes.

Some essential services will continue to be offered during the closure. Owners seeking to reclaim their lost pets can contact the Wake County Animal Center at 919-212-PETS (7387) for instructions, and owners individuals who have found stray pets can receive guidance on reuniting them with their owners through phone support.

Owner-requested euthanasia will also still be available. Pet owners facing health or behavioral issues with their animals can request euthanasia appointments. Proof of medical condition or behavioral issues will be required.

Canine influenza, also known as dog flu, is a contagious respiratory disease that affects dogs. Highly contagious, it can spread easily in places with large amounts of animals including kennels, shelters, dog parks and grooming facilities.

Common symptoms include coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge, fever, lethargy, loss of appetite and even difficulty breathing.

There is no treatment for canine influenza and treatment mainly involves supportive care to manage the symptoms, including keeping dogs hydrated and preventing secondary infections.

While many dogs will recover, in some the outcome can be more severe, especially if the dog is very young, elderly or has underlying health conditions.

Infected dogs should be isolated to prevent spread of the virus and hygiene measures should be put in place.

While rare, there have been cases of human transmission. People who work closely with infected dogs should take precautions to minimize their risk, such as practicing good hygiene and avoiding close contact with sick animals.

Newsweek reached out to Wake County Animal Center via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 13
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 13
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC