Contagious Outbreak Forces Animal Shelter to Halt Adoptions as Two Dogs Die

In a proactive move to combat a recent outbreak of canine influenza that has already claimed the lives of two dogs, Wake County Animal Center in North Carolina closed its doors to safeguard animals in the shelter and the local community.

With effect from October 6, for a minimum of 35 days the shelter will be closed to contain the outbreak, and special measures are being put in place.

"In response to a recent outbreak of canine influenza including the deaths of two dogs, the Wake County Animal Center is taking proactive steps to ensure the health and safety of animals and the community," Wake County Animal Center said in a post on its Facebook page. "At this time, there have been two dogs that tested positive for canine influenza, and unfortunately both were fatal."

Since September 15, 2023, an unusually high number of cases of canine influenza have hit the shelter, as approximately 57 dogs have been diagnosed with upper respiratory infections, creating an alarming situation for the shelter's 449 resident animals.

The Wake County Animal Center sign, left, and a picture of one of the dogs at the center, right.

As a result of the temporary closure, several services will be impacted. All adoption services are on hold, community pet days are canceled until further notice and the shelter is not accepting any surrenders during the closure.

Emergency calls will still be addressed by Animal Control agencies, but they will not respond to strays of owner surrenders in the field. Pets placed under quarantine following bite incidents will need to be quarantined at veterinary offices or in private homes.

Some essential services will continue to be offered during the closure. Owners seeking to reclaim their lost pets can contact the Wake County Animal Center at 919-212-PETS (7387) for instructions, and owners individuals who have found stray pets can receive guidance on reuniting them with their owners through phone support.

Owner-requested euthanasia will also still be available. Pet owners facing health or behavioral issues with their animals can request euthanasia appointments. Proof of medical condition or behavioral issues will be required.

Canine influenza, also known as dog flu, is a contagious respiratory disease that affects dogs. Highly contagious, it can spread easily in places with large amounts of animals including kennels, shelters, dog parks and grooming facilities.

Common symptoms include coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge, fever, lethargy, loss of appetite and even difficulty breathing.

There is no treatment for canine influenza and treatment mainly involves supportive care to manage the symptoms, including keeping dogs hydrated and preventing secondary infections.

While many dogs will recover, in some the outcome can be more severe, especially if the dog is very young, elderly or has underlying health conditions.

Infected dogs should be isolated to prevent spread of the virus and hygiene measures should be put in place.

While rare, there have been cases of human transmission. People who work closely with infected dogs should take precautions to minimize their risk, such as practicing good hygiene and avoiding close contact with sick animals.

