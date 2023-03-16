Convicted Felon Out On Bond Kills Man And Steals His Car: Police

Texas police have charged a convicted felon with murder after he allegedly shot a man and stole a car while he was out on bond, according to police.

Police in Harris County, near Houston, charged Emound Mosley, 27, with capital murder on Wednesday, March 8.

He was apprehended by the Harris County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) Warrants Division without incident and is booked in county jail.

Mosley is alleged to have shot 45-year-old Gavin Alley at a home in 17600 block Olympic Park Lane, northeast Harris County, at about 5:20 p.m. on March 5.

When police arrived, they found Alley unresponsive, with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the torso. He was later pronounced dead.

A Harris County police spokesperson told Newsweek: "Deputies spoke with the victim's friend who reported that he had discovered the victim unresponsive after he noticed the victim's garage door open and his vehicle missing."

The missing vehicle was described by police as a black 2014 Lexus that bore the Texas tag JTJ-2528.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, a database that collects information about shootings from across the country, there have been 51 fatalities in Texas this year where a gun was involved.

Fox26 reported Mosley had been paroled in January and had been told to live at a halfway house at 10950 Beaumont Highway.

The network reported that 339th Criminal District Court judge Te'via Bell set his bond at $15,000.

Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers told the network: "He's supposed to go to a halfway house that's one of the stipulations of his release. He doesn't show. And this was a serious evading arrest."

While out on bail, Mosley allegedly went to Alley's home where the shooting took place. Mosley's bond for the capital murder charge has been set at $500,000, according to Fox26.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Parole explained: "The Board of Pardons and Paroles decides which eligible offenders to release on parole or discretionary mandatory supervision, and under what conditions. The Board uses research-based Parole Guidelines to assess each offender's likelihood for a successful parole against the risk to society.

"The Board also decides whether to revoke parole if conditions are not met, using a graduated sanctions approach.

"Depending on the seriousness of the violation, the Board may continue parole, impose additional conditions, place the offender in an Intermediate Sanction Facility, or use other alternatives to revoking parole and sending the offender back to prison."

Under Texas law, a conviction for capital murder is punished as a capital felony and can carry the death penalty.

According to legal firm Saputo Toufexis Criminal Defense, the state might not seek the death penalty based solely "on an offense under subsection 9 of the Lauren's Law amendment."

Lauren's law is effective if a person charged with the murder of someone under the age of 15 will not be eligible for parole.