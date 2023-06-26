U.S.

Convicted Murderer Attacks Attorney During Sentencing Hearing

By
U.S. Crime Police Arrest Assault

A sentencing hearing in Florida descended into chaos on Monday when convicted murderer Joseph Zieler lashed out violently, physically assaulting his own lawyer in the process.

The 61-year-old Zieler was previously tried and found guilty in Lee County, Florida, of sexually assaulting and murdering 11-year-old Robin Cornell and her 32-year-old babysitter Lisa Story in 1990. Over the course of his trial, he has frequently engaged in belligerent behavior, at various points lobbing insults at Cornell's mother, flashing the middle finger to a camera, and behaving so erratically during testimony that a judge had to remove the jurors from the courtroom.

The latest incident, reported on by local NBC affiliate WBBH-TV, saw Zieler target his own attorney, Kevin Shirley. At one point during his sentencing hearing, the convict appeared to be trying to tell Shirley something, prompting the lawyer to lean over to listen. Zieler then lashed out physically, striking his lawyer in the head with his elbow in an incident caught on camera and shared by the NBC affiliate on YouTube.

Convicted Murderer Attacks Attorney During Sentencing Hearing
A stock image. A sentencing hearing in Florida descended into chaos on Monday when convicted murderer Joseph Zieler lashed out violently, physically assaulting his own lawyer in the process. simpson33/Getty

Zieler's outburst was short-lived, as he was swiftly tackled to the ground by the court's bailiffs. Reports indicate that Shirley did not appear terribly phased by the incident, sitting back down soon after and telling others that he was fine.

"I used to box," Shirley said. "I've taken a lot better shots than that."

Speaking on the phone with Law & Crime after the incident, Shirley continued to show good spirits, indicating he was more upset that he was not able to get in a counterpunch and commending the bailiffs for handling the situation.

A jury previously voted 10-2 in May to convict Zieler for the murder of Cornell and Story, recommending that he receive the death penalty. Judge Robert J. Branning on Monday formalized that recommendation, officially sentencing the 61-year-old to death.

Newsweek reached out to Shirley via email for comment.

The cases of Cornell and Story had gone cold for decades, with the two victims having been killed in May 1990, discovered by Cornell's mother when she returned home from a trip. After many years, Zieler and his DNA came to the attention of law enforcement in 2016 after he was arrested and charged with shooting his adult son with a pellet gun.

Over the course of the trial, Zieler declined to let family members come and speak on his behalf, insisting on his innocence.

"I have nothing to do with this," he said. "I maintain my innocence."

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC