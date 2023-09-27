Shock As Woman Reveals Beach Worthy Of Throwing Passport 'Off The Boat'

Close your eyes and think about your favorite travel destination, one good enough to throw your passport away on arrival.

Got one in mind? One woman on TikTok has found a destination worthy of yeeting her passport "off the boat"—and you've probably never heard of it.

"OMG I think I just arrived at the most beautiful beach in the world," explains a video posted to TikTok by Haylsa, who can be seen enjoying the spectacular scenery of a tropical beach, with sparkling translucent waters, large palm trees to climb and serene turtles ambling along under the surface of the water.

This stunning destination happens to be One Foot Island, also known as Tapuae Ta'i, a tiny island in the Aitutaki atoll of the 15 that make up the Cook Islands.

"IM GONNA CRY WHY ARENT WE HERE LOOK AT THE LITTLE TURTLE," commented one user on TikTok.

A stock image of the Cook Islands. The Cook Islands is a self-governing island country in the south Pacific Ocean in free association with New Zealand. helivideo/Getty Images

Tapuae Ta'i is home to various flora and fauna, including giant trevallies, which are found throughout the warm waters of the Cook Islands. The largest trevally on record weighed in at 177 pounds, however tourism website Enjoy Cook Islands report that locals have claimed to have caught a giant trevally that weighed in at 265 kilograms.

The Cook Islands is a self-governing island country in the south Pacific Ocean in free association with New Zealand. Despite being named after Captain James Cook, a British explorer whose role in the violent colonization of many indigenous populations has received significant criticism in recent decades, he was not the one who discovered the paradise islands.

Spaniard Alvaro de Mendana was the first Westerner to visit the islands in 1596, and it wasn't until 1773 that James Cook explored the area, naming them the Hervey Islands. They were renamed 50 years later to 'honor' Captain Cook.

"Like any true blooded Māori, we enjoy pomp, splendor and big ceremonies with traditional customs and much feasting. Hospitality, smiles and a warm welcome come naturally," explains Cook Islands travel site.

There are two forms of currency on in the Cook Islands. They use the New Zealand dollar, and also have their own Cook Island dollar. If you pay in cash you may receive a mix of change, but you can only use the Cook Island dollars while there. Another reason this country is growing in popularity is that they have two languages, one of which is English. The other is Cook Islands Maori, a language that originated from the local people of mainland Rarotonga.

Users on TikTok fell in love with the tropical paradise.

"YESSS FINALLY SOMEONE MENTIONS COOK ISLANDS!! Most beautiful place I've been to!! Can't wait to go back," said one user.

"This look so unreaal!" wrote another, while another commented, "I always think are these places real because I've never been to a beach like that, it's really a paradise."

