Copperhead Season Arrives With Advice on How To Stay Safe

Copperhead snake sightings are on the rise in Virginia, meaning residents need to be extra vigilant in staying safe around the species.

Copperheads are one of three venomous snake species living in Virginia. While its venom is not as potent as some other snakes, a bite from a copperhead can cause extreme complications if it is not treated properly.

Copperhead bites are extremely rare, but they can cause extreme swelling, pain and sometimes even the loss of a toe or finger.

A stock photo shows a close up of a copperhead. Sightings of the venomous snake have increased in Virginia. Mark Kostich/Getty

It is not clear what is causing the increased copperhead sightings, and experts do not think the population is increasing, WAVY reported.

But Rich Perry, owner of Virginia Wildlife Management & Control, told WSLS that they had been receiving calls about copperheads as early as January this year.

Snakes usually only start emerging as the warm weather starts in spring, meaning it is quite rare to spot them in the winter.

The good news is that these snakes will rarely attack a person without good reason, meaning there are several things people can do to avoid this.

The main thing to do if you see a copperhead snake, is to leave it alone. Most conflicts occur when snakes feel threatened or vulnerable. It is rare that a snake will try to attack a person unless it is provoked.

Occasionally, accidental conflicts can occur.

Copperheads may be lurking in long grasses, concealed from view. For this reason, it is important not to wear open-toed shoes when walking through rural areas.

Many snake bites occur when a snake is accidentally stepped on. For this reason, many bites occur on the foot or ankle.

Earlier this month, a 4-year-old boy was bitten on his ankle by a copperhead during a family outing. The child was rushed to the hospital where he was treated with 10 vials of antivenom.

Similarly, people should wear gloves when touching long weeds or plants with their hands.

Homeowners can also do several things around their house to make it less appealing for the snakes.

During the hot weather, it is not uncommon for snakes to slither into properties when seeking a place to hide. Reducing clutter and trash around the house will lessen the chances of a snake hiding in these areas.

Food sources will also attract the snakes. Copperheads eat a variety of other animals including small mammals, rodents, insects and reptiles.

If a home is less attractive to these food sources, it will be less attractive to the snakes.

