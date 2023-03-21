Cops Hunting Source of 'Tainted' Drug Batch Behind at Least 2 Deaths

Texas police are actively searching for the source of a "tainted" drug batch that has contributed to the deaths of at least two people.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD), which operates in the east of the state, said there had been at least seven overdoses of synthetic marijuana in the past few days.

In a Monday, March 20, Facebook post, the force said it wanted to learn the source of the drug before another person dies.

The post continued: "There have been at least seven overdoses from synthetic marijuana (K2)—including two deaths—in the Texarkana area in the last few days.

"We're working hard to figure out where this tainted batch came from before someone else dies.

"Synthetic marijuana (which is not marijuana at all) is a very dangerous drug already. We always strongly encourage everyone to steer completely clear of it, but that is especially important right now."

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, synthetic cannabinoids—also known as K2 and spice—are named so because they are similar to the chemicals found in the marijuana plant.

It added: "Easy access and the belief that synthetic cannabinoid products are natural and therefore harmless, have likely contributed to their use among young people.

"Another reason for their continued use is that standard drug tests cannot easily detect many of the chemicals used in these products."

It added there are serious health effects of synthetic cannabinoids, which include:

Rapid heart rate

Vomiting

Violent behavior

Suicidal thoughts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that there were 4,172 overdose deaths in 2020, which when adjusted for the population is 14.1 people for every 100,000 residents.

Texas was the state with the third-lowest number of overdose deaths, when adjusted for the population, with only Nebraska and South Dakota having lower death rates.

The CDC also said 107,622 drug overdose deaths in the U.S. throughout 2021. It represented an increase of nearly 15 percent on the 93,655 deaths estimated in 2020.

According to the CDC, the majority of drug overdose deaths in 2021 and 2020 were due to fentanyl with 71,238 and 57,834 fatalities, respectively.

It added that meth, cocaine, and prescription drugs caused 32,856, 24,538, and 13,503 deaths respectively in 2021.

Alaska saw the greatest increase in overdose deaths where the figure went up 75.3 percent in 2021 from 2020. Hawaii saw a decline of 1.8 percent in the number of deaths from 2020 to 2021.

Newsweek has contacted the TTPD for comment via email.