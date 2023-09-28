Reason Corgi Gives 'Up on Life' Leaves Internet in Stitches

Short people have congregated to the comments section of a hilarious video of a corgi struggling to get onto his bed.

The relatable TikTok video was shared to a page dedicated to Dash, the dog (@dash_and_furrious) in August. It has amassed 505,100 views and over 64,200 likes.

It looks like the owner caught Dash at the right time as he appears to be stuck between the ground and his cushioned bed. The corgi's facial expression says it all as he looks to be helpless and desperate for assistance. Fortunately, his doting owner is there to give him a "booty boost", which involves pushing him over so he can relax on his bed. Layered over the video, the text reads: "When your legs are too short and you give up on life."

The American Kennel Club says that male corgis weigh up to 30 pounds and are no higher than 12 inches, which is the same height as a two-liter soda bottle.

While Dash seems to have given up on the task, the AKC adds that the breed has high mental stimulation needs and almost always require a job, but in this case, Dash wasn't up for the task of getting himself on his bed. The AKC also says that corgis have high energy levels and are very affectionate.

In 2022, the breed was ranked at no. 11 on the AKC's most-popular dog breeds. Taking top place were French bulldogs, followed by Labrador retrievers and goldens.

Recently, internet users discovered corgi and husky mix dogs when a social-media video went viral. It turns out this isn't the first time the two breeds have been mixed, but commenters in March 2022 were unimpressed. One user wrote: "That's just not right."

A corgi lying on a dog bed. A video of the same breed trying to get on his bed has left the internet in stitches. Gintare Oliv/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Dash is 100 percent corgi, but that doesn't mean humans can't relate to his short leg problem. So far, 245 users have commented on the comical clip; many of whom can feel Dash's pain.

One user wrote: "As a short person, things like this happens all the time."

"Oh look it's me. Unamused facial expression and all," posted another.

However, some users aren't convinced, with one comment reading: "could be a case of pure laziness."

Another pointed out: "He looked offended that you touched his butt."

This month, Newsweek showed how a corgi has learned how to snitch on his cat companion by notifying the owner when she is up to no good. Another was caught on camera in August showing a pit bull just who is the boss.