Corgi and Husky Mix Stuns Internet With Unique Appearance—'Need One'

A video posted to social media showing two corgi and husky mix dogs has stunned online viewers with their unique appearance.

Dogs are known for coming in all sorts of shapes and sizes within an assortment of different breeds, and this particular mix is no different. In the viral video, which was uploaded by TikTok user thetopcorgis from Connecticut, corgi and husky mix dogs Maverick and Goose are displayed.

As the video starts, the pair's corgi mother and husky father are seen before the final reveal.

A split image shows a corgi and a husky. Two corgi and husky mix dogs have gained a legion of fans on TikTok thanks to their unique appearance. Getty

Both Maverick and Goose first appear as extremely cute puppies with a unique look, then are shown off with their gloriously speckled coats and icy blue eyes. The video is captioned: "Meet the new recruits: Maverick and Goose."

While not all dogs with mixed parentage are recognized by kennel clubs around the world, some can be enrolled. The American Kennel Club accepts both purebred and mixed dogs as part of its AKC Canine Partners program.

By doing this, a dog owner can join a community of other dog lovers and also obtain information about how best to train the pooch.

Dogs are by far the most popular pets in the country, according to the American Pet Products Association. The APPA says 65.1 million households have at least one dog, which is far more than U.S. homes with cats. They are in second place at 46.5 million.

The APPA also says that the pet industry is one of the most lucrative in the country, with owners spending tens of billions of dollars on their animal companions every year. The amount spent in 2022 was $136.8 billion, a significant increase from $123.6 billion the year before.

Since being shared on July 24, the TikTok post has attracted more than 1.4 million views and an estimated 171,100 likes. The overwhelming number of people who commented on the clip praised the canine pair and said they were keen on getting the breed.

User Theresa said: "OMG (oh my God), it's a corgsky, or is it a huggi? Either way it's freaking adorable."

Flaughed added: "A mix I never knew I needed."

And kfa1217 commented: "This is quite possibly the best mix breed in the world."

Kalie simply wrote: "I have a Pomsky and now I need a corgsky." Charlieclark2528 said: "I want and need one."

Newsweek has contacted thetopcorgis for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.