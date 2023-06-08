Funny

'Hangry' Corgi Throwing Tantrum After Food Is Late Delights Internet

By
Funny Pets Dogs Animals Trends

A "hangry" corgi has delighted users on TikTok after throwing a tantrum over his dinner being "five seconds late."

In the video, posted by @dash_and_furrious that has 1.5 million views, Dash the corgi can be seen in his owner's kitchen with his toy. He picks up the item and flings it on the counter with a crash. "This is why we can't have nice things," reads the caption.

Corgi
A stock image of a corgi with its food bowl, tongue out. A similar dog on TikTok had a tantrum after his dinner was five seconds late. Getty Images

A favorite of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the Pembroke Welsh corgi is one of the most recognizable dog breeds. The queen got her first corgi, named Dookie, in 1933, and continued to keep them until her death in 2022. Despite their popularity with the monarch, corgis are an old working breed and historically used to herd large farm animals and guard farms.

The breed originated in Wales in the United Kingdom. The American Kennel Club (AKC) says their name combines the Welsh word "cor," "which means to watch over or gather," with "gi," a form of the Welsh word for dog. Others have the interpretation that the word "cor" means "dwarf," and when you combine that with "gi," you have "dwarf dog."

Welsh legend says that the fairies and elves of Wales used the Pembroke Welsh corgi to pull fairy coaches, work fairy cattle, and "serve as the steed for fairy warriors." The AKC adds: "If you look closely, even today you can see the marks of the 'fairy saddle' over the shoulders in the Pembroke's coat."

@dash_and_furrious

This is why we can’t have nice things 🤦🏻‍♀️ #fyp #dogsoftiktok #corgisoftiktok

♬ original sound - Dash The Corgi
@dash_and_furrious

Despite their petite stature, corgis are known for their large personalities and "big dog attitude," and need a lot of stimulation.

"Corgis can be prone to excessive alarm barking and to digging or chewing if left alone too much or not exercised enough," according to Hills Pet nutrition. "They want to be part of the family and do not do well left in kennels. Most corgis are fine with other pets and children if they have been raised with them. Beware that they will sometimes chase and nip at the heels of small running children because of their herding instincts."

Users on TikTok loved the video, which received more than 105,000 likes.

"Corgi acts like he pays all the bills!!!" commented one user. "Dasher acting like he pay rent," posted another. "My border collie does this with his water bowl -- we switched to plastic," shared a third. "Corgis are such foodies," read another comment.

Newsweek has reached out to @dash_and_furrious via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 16
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 16
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC