'Hangry' Corgi Throwing Tantrum After Food Is Late Delights Internet

A "hangry" corgi has delighted users on TikTok after throwing a tantrum over his dinner being "five seconds late."

In the video, posted by @dash_and_furrious that has 1.5 million views, Dash the corgi can be seen in his owner's kitchen with his toy. He picks up the item and flings it on the counter with a crash. "This is why we can't have nice things," reads the caption.

A favorite of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the Pembroke Welsh corgi is one of the most recognizable dog breeds. The queen got her first corgi, named Dookie, in 1933, and continued to keep them until her death in 2022. Despite their popularity with the monarch, corgis are an old working breed and historically used to herd large farm animals and guard farms.

The breed originated in Wales in the United Kingdom. The American Kennel Club (AKC) says their name combines the Welsh word "cor," "which means to watch over or gather," with "gi," a form of the Welsh word for dog. Others have the interpretation that the word "cor" means "dwarf," and when you combine that with "gi," you have "dwarf dog."

Welsh legend says that the fairies and elves of Wales used the Pembroke Welsh corgi to pull fairy coaches, work fairy cattle, and "serve as the steed for fairy warriors." The AKC adds: "If you look closely, even today you can see the marks of the 'fairy saddle' over the shoulders in the Pembroke's coat."

Despite their petite stature, corgis are known for their large personalities and "big dog attitude," and need a lot of stimulation.

"Corgis can be prone to excessive alarm barking and to digging or chewing if left alone too much or not exercised enough," according to Hills Pet nutrition. "They want to be part of the family and do not do well left in kennels. Most corgis are fine with other pets and children if they have been raised with them. Beware that they will sometimes chase and nip at the heels of small running children because of their herding instincts."

Users on TikTok loved the video, which received more than 105,000 likes.

"Corgi acts like he pays all the bills!!!" commented one user. "Dasher acting like he pay rent," posted another. "My border collie does this with his water bowl -- we switched to plastic," shared a third. "Corgis are such foodies," read another comment.

