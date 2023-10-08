Cornel West's, RFK Jr's Very Different Messages on Israel Attacks

Presidential candidates Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared differing statements on the attacks on Israel this weekend.

Both West, who is running as an independent, and Kennedy Jr., who is seeking the Democratic nomination, uploaded statements after the deadly attacks on Saturday, October 7.

In a Saturday post shared on X, formerly Twitter, West said: "The escalation of the barbaric violence in the Middle East must stop. The vicious Israeli occupation and the ugly Palestinian retaliation results in the killing of precious innocent people on both sides. We must have a lasting peace based on justice! #TruthJusticeLove."

Progressive West has previously advocated a pro-Palestinian position and has been critical of Israeli policy towards both the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

In contrast, Kennedy Jr. shared a statement that supported any military action taken by Israel against Hamas.

Kennedy Jr., who has previously publicly stated his support for Israel, said in an October 7 X post: "This ignominious, unprovoked, and barbaric attack on Israel must be met with world condemnation and unequivocal support for the Jewish state's right to self-defense. We must provide Israel with whatever it needs to defend itself—now.

"As President, I'll make sure that our policy is unambiguous so that the enemies of Israel will think long and hard before attempting aggression of any kind. I applaud the strong statements of support from the Biden White House for Israel in her hour of need.

"However, the scale of these attacks means it is likely that Israel will need to wage a sustained military campaign to protect its citizens. Statements of support are fine, but we must follow through with unwavering, resolute, and practical action. America must stand by our ally throughout this operation and beyond as it exercises its sovereign right to self-defense."

Kennedy Jr's. statement comes months after he was named "antisemite of the week" by the Jewish rights watchdog Stop Antisemitism.

The Democratic presidential candidate was given the moniker on July 22 following the emergence of a video where he made the unfounded claim that COVID-19 was targeting specific ethnic groups and that among those who were immune were Ashkenazi Jews.

A Kennedy spokesperson strongly denied at the time he was anti-Semitic.

More than 400 Israelis were killed in the raids while Israeli air strikes killed more than 300 people in Gaza, Reuters news agency reported. The Associated Press said at least 600 people had reportedly been killed in Israel and more than 300 in Gaza.

Militants affiliated with Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. and European Union, were seen killing a number of people in Israel and kidnapping dozens in videos uploaded to the social media platform Telegram.

President Joe Biden was among the many world leaders to condemn the attack in an X post shared on Saturday.

Biden said: "The world is seeing appalling images. Thousands of rockets raining down on Israeli cities. Hamas terrorists killing not only Israeli soldiers but civilians on the streets and in their homes. It's unconscionable. Israel has a right to defend itself—full stop."

Newsweek has contacted West and Kennedy Jr's. representatives via email.