The White House will hold its latest Coronavirus Task Force press briefing Sunday afternoon to provide updates on potential economic stimulus proposals, new confirmed cases, and the most recent actions by the Trump administration to slow the pandemic.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, will hold its Sunday press conference at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and it will be live streamed on several platforms. The official White House website will broadcast its own live feed of remarks from Pence and any other of the task force's two-dozen members. Major media outlets will also be live streaming the March 22 task force announcements from the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room.

Sunday's briefing comes as members of Congress continue to hash out an economic stimulus relief proposal aimed at giving nearly $2 trillion of federal government cash to small businesses and individuals alike.

As of Sunday afternoon, the latest positive coronavirus case count nationwide has hit 29,666 people in every state including Washington, D.C., and three U.S. territories, according to a running New York Times database tracking positive tests. At least 377 patients have died as a result of contracting the virus.

At Saturday's press briefing, President Donald Trump announced that governors, mayors, businesses, charities and citizens across the country are working with the federal government to save American lives and curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president also announced at Saturday's Task Force press briefing that New York State would be the recipient of major disaster benefits from federal resources as the state has diagnosed nearly 15 times more coronavirus patients than any other state. Health officials including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's top infectious disease expert, praised stricter movement regulations being imposed in the states of California and New York. Trump also announced the suspension of interest on federally owned student loans as the administration's latest attempt to help keep money in people's pockets.

Additionally, the White House announced Friday that Americans' final deadline to file their taxes would be extended from April 15 to July 15. "Americans from every walk of life are coming together," Trump said. "We are winning and we are going to win this war," the president declared Saturday.

Trump's schedule does not list any events for Sunday but he frequently speaks at the Coronavirus Task Force briefings, drawing the ire of many of his critics. Following his Friday remarks at the podium, the Poynter Institute declared: "Trump's press conference calls out two enemies: coronavirus and the media."