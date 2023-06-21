Woman's $800 Costco Shop Sparks Fierce Debate: 'Thanks, Joe Biden!'

New Mexico Republican politician Stefani Lord took aim at President Joe Biden over inflation as she shared a picture of an alleged $800 receipt from Costco, sparking a raging debate on social media.

The receipt says that the shop was made on June 20, 2023 and 58 items were bought. However, some social media users questioned why Lord, a member of the New Mexico House of Representatives, had not included the full receipt, showing what items were purchased.

"Thanks, Joe Biden! $799.38 for ONE full cart at Costco with 58 items and only 9 non-food items like paper towels, plastic bags, trash bags, and razors," Lord said in a tweet on Tuesday that has been viewed more than 4 million times.

Tackling inflation in America has been a hot topic between Democrats and Republicans with both politicians and commentators pushing the blame on to the opposing political party. Annual inflation in the U.S. has fallen from a peak of 9.1 percent in June 2022 to 4 percent in May 2023.

Poverty has also become a significantly more political topic and pressing issue for a majority of Americans, according to a recent Newsweek/Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll.

Some Twitter users dismissed Lord's claims that this shopping bill was an example of Biden's failings. Many also pointed out that Costco specialises in bulk buying, meaning total shop costs may exceed those from normal grocery stores.

Others also demanded to see her exact purchase list to get a greater context for the shop.

"Costco is bulk shopping. $800 isn't just a week's worth, maybe not even a month's worth & unless you show what was purchased, anyone who trusts that you're being truthful is crazy," Twitter user Helen 19544 wrote.

"We shop at Costco every week and only have receipts this high when we buy electronics. Because most food items come in bulk, her food purchase will last about 14 days w/ non food items lasting for a few months. That's why she didn't show an itemized receipt. #Goofy," Twitter user NicsuPR wrote.

"Notice how she won't show the whole receipt. Y'all know Costco sells Wagu [Wagyu beef] and King Crab there too. Sis, c'mon now," Twitter user Ask_Aubry added.

Lord addressed these comments in a follow-up tweet, calling those questioning the validity of the purchase as "triggered progressive left-wingers."

"I'm laughing at how #triggered the #progressive left-wingers are about my Costco receipt. "sHoW tHe rEcEiPt oR iTs fAkE!" Nope, it's real, and all 58 items are food but 9 small purchase items like paper towels, razors, etc," she added.

"No alcohol, no tires, no electronics, no big purchases, no steaks, no junk food, no sugary foods, no vitamins, no cosmetics, no medicine, and no soda. Lots of frozen broccoli, if you must know, and two packs of chicken thighs.

"And it wouldn't matter if I showed the cart and the receipt and took a lie-detector test; you'd still protect Biden's inflation and reckless spending. Here is the receipt for more triggering. #BidensEconomy."

Hailing the drop in inflation to 4 percent in May, Biden said last week that annual inflation was at its lowest level since March 2021, and less than half of what it was last June.

"After gas and grocery prices increased rapidly last year due to the war in Ukraine, inflation has fallen for 11 months in a row. While there is more work to do, the plan that I laid out a year ago to bring down the cost of living and sustain stable and steady growth is working," he said in a statement.

Newsweek has contacted Lord and the White House via email for comment.