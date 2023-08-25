Couple Buy New Home and Then Adopt Old Owners' Cat in Wholesome Clip

There are far too many stray cats in the U.S. for shelters to handle, and one family recently made sure that another feline didn't add to the statistics.

In a video posted to the TikTok account @thepamperedpitties, the user wrote, "When we moved in, the old owners gave us a choice of letting the cat stay and roam the property or they could capture her and take her to the humane society since they were moving to a smaller place in town.

"We didn't want to add to the large number of pets waiting for their forever home so we said she could stay. She is very friendly towards us. Riley grew up with cats for the first few years of his life, so we aren't concerned for when they finally meet but Sasha has limited cat experience so it's going to take some time."

Cat up a tree. A couple have taken on a tabby cat left in their new house by the previous owner. Recebin/Getty Images

In the video, two pit bulls can be seen wandering around their new yard, as the camera pans up to reveal a cleverly camouflaged tabby cat up a tree, observing the canines.

"Our new fam kitty," the text says.

It's not known how many stray, or community cats there are in the U.S., but it's estimated to be in the tens of millions, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Community cats who end up in shelters make up a large percentage of cats euthanized across the country every year. Of the 6.3 million animals that enter shelters across the U.S. each year, 3.2 million are cats. The ASPCA estimates that over 530,000 of those cats are euthanized each year.

Instead of filling up shelters leading to the euthanizing of many healthy cats, the ASPCA recommends "Trap-Neuter-Return-Monitor" or TNRM as a humane and effective method to manage community cat populations.

Users on TikTok were full of admiration for the way that the couple took on the cat.

"I literally don't understand people who do this!! Animals are for life! God bless you all for keeping the cat," said one user.

"You guys are so awesome," commented another user.

"I hope that they will all get along," wrote a third user on TikTok.

Newsweek has reached out to @thepamperedpitties via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.