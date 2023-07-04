Fury at Couple's 'Wild' Request to Friend They Snubbed From Their Wedding

A woman has been applauded for refusing to bow to the request of her newly-married friend after being left out of the wedding.

In a post shared to Reddit under the handle Ill-Wallaby3083, the woman described how she first met Jane as a student and had stayed "really good friends" in the years since. "We actively stayed in touch visiting each other in our respective different cities," she wrote. "We've celebrated each other's birthdays, we've had Friendsgiving, Christmas parties together etc."

However, that counted for little when it came time for Jane to marry her long-term boyfriend, Bob. According to wedding advice website The Knot's 2023 Global Wedding Report, happy couples in the U.S. invited an average of 117 guests to their wedding.

Bob and Jane's wedding featured around 200 guests, according to Ill-Wallaby3083, but they apparently did not have enough room to accommodate her. That was despite the fact she threw them a special engagement party. "I bought her this wine glass that said 'wedding planning wine glass' and every time she used it she would text me a photo of her with it," the woman said.

She began to sense some distance when Jane did not invite her to her birthday or her bachelorette party, but the woman was not overly concerned. "I didn't find this too big of a deal because Jane has some really close childhood friends and sorority friends," she said.

But when she heard "nothing" about the wedding and later discovered the couple had enjoyed a big celebration that she simply wasn't invited to, she was "really hurt" but decided not to make a big deal out of it. "I just tried to move on—I haven't talked to them really since before the wedding—they didn't wish me a happy birthday and they couldn't attend my birthday shindig cause they were out of town," she said.

Then, out of the blue, she heard from Bob, who got in touch to ask if she could plan Jane's birthday party as she's "the best at planning these things." When she explained she was "hurt" at not being invited to their wedding, he insisted it was because they had "limited space" and urged her not to make a "big deal" out of it.

But the woman does not want to organize the party. In fact, she doesn't even want to remain friends with the couple any more. Commenting on the dilemma, Diane Gottsman, an etiquette expert from The Protocol School of Texas, told Newsweek: "It is absolutely her prerogative to decline hosting a birthday party for any friend, especially one who the bride didn't feel they were close enough to invite this person to her wedding."

Gottsman did attempt to defend the happy couple's decision though noting: "The guest list may have had to be dramatically cut due to a variety of reasons, such as budget, location, destination, etc."

She continued: "I suggest saying that you appreciate the husband thinking you are close enough to make such a large request, but unfortunately, you're unable to host such a function. No excuse necessary."

Gottsman also urged the woman to get some closure on the issue by meeting up with her old friend to find out what happened. "Let the Friend know you were hurt and ask if there was a reason you were omitted from the guest list," she said. "Basically, you're being real with your friend and letting her know your feelings are hurt because you thought that the relationship was closer."

But while she encouraged the woman to talk the issue through, many on Reddit felt there was no way of salvaging the situation. One user wrote: "Space at the wedding wasn't a problem if they had 200 guests. They don't want you to be at her birthday, they want your skills in planning out her birthday."

A second commented: "They aren't your friends," with a third adding: "Asking you to plan their birthday, after all that, is absolutely wild." A fourth, meanwhile, added: "However they justified not inviting [her], it sent the message that they don't consider her a friend."

