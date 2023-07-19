Couple Create 'Dream' Kitchen on a Budget by Doing All the Work Themselves

It's no secret that redesigning and redecorating a property can be an expensive task that usually costs more than enough to make someone's eyes water, especially for a young person with minimal savings.

However, one Vancouver-based couple has impressed audiences online by sharing how they managed to strip their dated 1980s kitchen and install their "dream" space instead, on a strict budget.

A social media video shared to TikTok by Brittni Kling documents the entire renovation process and contrasts the sleek end result that's akin to a show home with earlier images of the same space resembling a building site.

The couple's secret? Doing all the work themselves. The pair live in a newly-renovated suite in the downstairs block of a home that they co-own with other family members. One half of the thrifty couple, Kling, told Newsweek how the duo managed to develop the kitchen of their dreams in just two months through teamwork and her boyfriend Dave's professional abilities.

"I have to say, it's not our forever home. We'll likely only live here for a few more years, but buying together has allowed us to enter the market with a detached home in Vancouver," Kling said.

"That being said, I couldn't stand the original kitchen that the property housed, it was dated and in rough condition. While it wasn't logical to completely redesign everything since we are planning to move out, I just thought, why not work on a $2,500 budget to at least be able to enjoy the space for the next couple of years and add value to the home."

"Luckily, my boyfriend Dave is a contractor who has his own company. He specializes in a wide range of projects just like this so all the expert-level labor cost us 0$!"

Kling said that the pair's brother-in-law Aaron, who co-owns the house with them, is an electrician with his own company too.

"So, the electrical elements of the renovation were free labor as well! The labor typically costs the most so this really allowed us to realistically stay on budget," Kling said.

"For the materials, I researched different items that would fit my desired aesthetic without breaking the bank," she said.

The couple shopped for affordable goods at IKEA and discount outlets as well as the Facebook marketplace site. They were determined to keep all of the kitchen's original appliances intact as well.

Kling opened up about how her passion for interior design, colors, and materials helped her and her partner succeed in their project.

"I do have a huge passion for interior design and it was important to me to update the kitchen in a way that didn't feel flipped. Instead, I wanted it to feel warm and timeless, matching the cottage style that our house was built with in 1980," she told Newsweek.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared on the social media platform by @EarthToBrittni, the TikTok post has been liked over 647,000 times and commented on by more than 4,000 users. While the majority of commenters praised Kling and her partner for their hard work, some TikTok-ers have shared their dislike of the young couple's interior direction, expressing their preference for the kitchen's original character features instead.

"Loving how budget-friendly this is but so gorgeous still," one user wrote.

"I'm so mad at you. The green and the brown floors were gorgeous," another added.

