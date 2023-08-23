'The Birds Knew:' Shock as Couple Film Moment Earthquake Hits While in Pool

On August 21 at 2:40 p.m. local time, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the ground 4.34 miles southeast of the city of Ojai, northwest of Los Angeles, at the same time that tropical storm Hilary hit the region.

One couple managed to capture the moment the earthquake hit while they were trying to swim in their pool during the storm, in a TikTok clip with over 4.3 million views.

In the video posted by @yoallip7, the couple can be seen jumping around in the pool until the earthquake hits. It makes waves in the water and shakes a large tree in the background. The couple swiftly exit the pool. "We just wanted to swim in the rain," the caption reads.

Despite the scary moment for the couple, tropical storm Hilary "caused few problems in the Ojai Valley," according to the Ojai Valley News. "Except for downed trees and minor nuisance flooding, no major storm-related problems were reported in Ojai," the newspaper added.

A building lies destroyed after the earthquake. A video has gone viral of a couple jumping around in a pool seconds before the quake hit the city of Ojai, northwest of Los Angeles. necati bahadir bermek/Getty Images

Can Animals Predict Earthquakes?

In the video, birds perched in the tree behind the pool seemingly fly away just before the earthquake hits. One TikTok user commented: "Anybody else notice the birds take off before the earthquake hit."

In 373 B.C. Thucydides, a Greek historian, reported rats, dogs, snakes, and weasels fleeing the city-state of Helike, Greece, in the days before a huge earthquake hit. It remains the earliest-known record of unusual animal behavior prior to extreme weather.

Many anecdotal cases of animals exhibiting strange behavior before an earthquake exist. "However, consistent and reliable behavior prior to seismic events, and a mechanism explaining how it could work, still eludes us. Most, but not all, scientists pursuing this mystery are in China or Japan," reports The United States Geological Society.

If animals had the ability to predict natural disasters, the cost of life could be dramatically reduced, but the evidence isn't there. A review published in Bulletin of 180 publications reporting 700 cases of irregular behaviour before 160 earthquakes found that the evidence linking the animal behavior with the earthquakes was weak.

Despite a lack of conclusive evidence, the USGS points out that "all animals instinctively respond to escape from predators and to preserve their lives. A wide variety of vertebrates already express 'early warning' behaviors that we understand for other types of events, so it's possible that a seismic-escape response could have evolved from this already-existing genetic predisposal."

The USGS adds that abnormal animal behavior just prior to an earthquake could be explained by the difference between two forms of seismic waves. Animals may react instinctively to primary, or P-waves, the first waves to be emitted before an earthquake, followed by the stronger secondary, or S-waves, which shake the ground.

"There are precursors to a significant earthquake that we have yet to learn about," says the USGS, "(such as ground tilting, groundwater changes, electrical or magnetic field variations), indeed it's possible that some animals could sense these signals and connect the perception with an impending earthquake."

Other TikTok users commented on the birds leaving the tree, with one writing: "Me watching the birds like 'he knows he knows and I know he knows.'" Another posted: "The birds knew before it hit. So crazy."

