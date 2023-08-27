Couple Share Shocking Weightloss After Dropping Over 200lbs Together

August Miller was "pretty scared." His doctors had told him he was pre-diabetic and he knew from family members how difficult it can be to manage Type 2 diabetes.

The 54-year-old, who lives in Los Angeles Harbor, told Newsweek: "I wanted to make sure that it didn't get elevated, or go to the point of no return to be on some kind of medication.

"I didn't want that to happen and I wanted to live longer. As I get older, I started thinking about being around for myself and for my family."

August decided he had to do something to improve his health. He and his wife Teresa, 52, signed up for a weight loss program and shed a combined 217.8 pounds. Below, the couple tells Newsweek how they did it.

August and Teresa Miller before signing up for a weight loss program. August and Teresa Miller

We Lost 227 Pounds Together

August and Teresa were a bit skeptical about diet programs. Family members had tried WeightWatchers, however, and Teresa wanted to find out more about it.

"We went to a meeting and they explained the program to him. He thought it was doable, so we both joined that day," she told Newsweek.

August added: "I like structure, so when they explained the program to me, I really liked the way it was laid out. I liked the way the foods weren't restrictive, and that I could eat whatever I wanted, within reason and within point range.

"The plan was attractive to me—and I knew it was time for a change. She convinced me to go with her to a workshop and it's been that way ever since. I'm still going to workshops to this very day."

When August started with WeightWatchers, he was a size 5XL and had to buy his clothes from specialist retailers, which charge way more than regular stores. After losing 184 pounds, his clothing size is XL, which means he can shop at the mall.

Teresa weighed 208 pounds when they joined the program. She lost 33.4 pounds, going from a size 18 to a size 10-12, and said she had never felt more confident in her body.

"I had to donate most of my clothes to charity, probably about six bags of shirts and pants that are way too big for me," August said.

Teresa added: "Now we can shop for clothes at the same places and that's one of the fun things we do together. There's just a lightness about being able to go into a store and have fun shopping, and it doesn't cost a fortune for him anymore."

It has taken August six years to lose 184.4 pounds. His wife's weight loss target was smaller and she reached it in five months.

"We'd celebrate her milestones and it was motivating to me. It gave me something to strive for," August said.

With previous diets, Teresa has struggled to keep the weight off in the long term. Not this time, she said. "That's never happened before. If it wasn't for WeightWatchers, I would have gained all the weight back again. We keep each other accountable and we're very active."

She added that the program focuses on "how to maintain your healthy lifestyle and if you do have a meal that is higher in calories, they teach you to just keep going, like it's no big deal."

Picture of August and Teresa after losing 218 Lbs. The couple started using Weight Watchers six years ago and they say the program "changed [their] lives." Weight Watchers

It's Not Just for Women, Men Can Get Help Too

Before the couple signed up, August assumed the program was for women. Most of the commercials he had seen gave that impression. "I was surprised to learn that men can also find help," he said.

At his first workshop, he met other men in a similar position—and he found even more on the program's digital community, Connect.

"Through my wife, I found a group on that social application called WW bros which is geared towards men. We can compare diets or what we're eating. Through this group, I found a lot of friends and a lot of support."

Before Losing Weight

When August was at his heaviest, he often felt he didn't have much energy or stamina. But his biggest problem was "not feeling comfortable in my own skin," especially during social situations where special arrangements had to be put in place for him.

He said: "I always felt like I was the biggest person in the room. We'd go to restaurants and I wouldn't fit into the table and have to ask for a chair. I couldn't fit in most planes, I always had to use an extension to sit. It was a big struggle for me. I also didn't want to be a burden to my wife or my family. I just wanted to be self-sufficient and live comfortably and feel better off."

In those days, the couple spent a lot of time binge-eating in front of the TV, unaware of how many calories they were consuming.

"We would easily eat over 3,000 calories per day," August said, "especially on weekends, when we would go out and eat whatever we wanted and how much we wanted. We'd be like, 'Let's just pick up a pizza or a hamburger.' We didn't really think about what we ate."

Their breakfasts were heavy on carbohydrates such as bread, pastries and burritos. Dinners were never planned and they would often resort to McDonald's or pizza, or anything that was quick and easy.

August's biggest weakness was sugary soda. He would have two full-sugar cans with a meal and more throughout the day. Teresa has a sweet tooth, she said, "so for me, it was cakes, cookies, pastries, or doughnuts."

Teresa Miller before and after her weight loss. She lost 43 pounds and is now a size 10. Courtesy of August and Teresa Miller

After Losing Weight

The Millers now plan every meal and make sure their refrigerator is stocked with healthy options such as fruit and vegetables.

"For breakfast, we have oatmeal, coffee, maybe a fruit like a banana or an apple," August said. "For a snack, I'll have low-fat cheese or fruit, and for lunch maybe a sandwich with lean proteins, which would be like chicken or turkey. Or sometimes we'll have brown rice and another lean protein. And then for dinner, we get some salad, vegetables with proteins."

Teresa added: "Sometimes we've done pasta as well. If we have a hamburger maybe we'll have it wrapped in lettuce. We can still have fries, but we don't fry them in oil anymore, we use the air fryer. We use things that help us bring down the calorie count."

August Miller has gone from a size 5XL to an XL. Courtesy of August and Teresa Miller

This Has Changed Our Lives

"I have a game plan now," August said. "I track all my meals. I like things planned out and the plan is easy to follow. I like knowing that it's doing me good, that it's making me feel better and, hopefully, I'll live longer thanks to this."

The program hasn't just changed "the way we feel or the way we look," according to Teresa. It has changed their lives. "It's brought us closer together as a couple because now we have a common goal to stay healthy and live a great life."

She added: "The stuff we do now as compared to before when we just used to plop down on TV after eating. Now we're way more active and are always doing fun things. It just opened a whole new world of healthy living that wasn't there before."

One example is their stationary bike, she said. "We plan rides and recommend each other things like the best ride settings and music. We just kind of motivate each other."

Family and friends have been supportive and excited for them too. August's transformation has been so drastic that some friends were concerned he might have health issues. They are surprised when he explains that he has simply lost weight.

Teresa said: "Every time we meet people that haven't seen us in a while they're just like, 'Oh my God, you guys look great. You look healthy and happy.' Nobody was saying this to us before."