Couple Get Epic Revenge on Neighbors for Setting Off Fireworks at 1am

One couples unique way at getting back at their neighbors after they set off fireworks until 1 a.m. has gone viral on TikTok with 7.2 million views, and got users commenting things like, "Greatest idea ever!!!"

Fireworks and pets rarely mix well, and around the summer holiday period most pet owners have to deal with scared and anxious pets, who in the worst case scenario, might bolt and run away.

In the TikTok video posted to the account @annabelle_and_norman, the couple can be seen sitting in their pool while their dogs, 3-year-old American Bully's Annabelle and Norman, loudly bark behind them.

"When your drunk neighbors set off fireworks until 1am last night so you decide to set off your own at 7am," reads the video's text.

"It was the morning of July 4th," the dog owners, who preferred to remain anonymous, told Newsweek. "We were up early and decided to get in the pool with the dogs. We realized how loud they were being and initially stopped them from barking but then joked about 'payback.' Most commenters assumed the fireworks were on the 4th and we posted the morning after, on the 5th. But it was actually the night of the 3rd into the early morning hours of the 4th that they were set off and we posted the video on July 4th."

More pets go missing around the Fourth of July than any other time of the year, according to PetAmberAlert.com, who help owners reunite with their lost pets. Thirty to 60 percent of lost pets are euthanized because they cannot be returned to their owners, PetAmberAlert.com reports.

The owners told Newsweek that the fireworks scared their dogs. "Annabelle usually hides under the bed," they said. "Norman used to shake a lot whenever he heard fireworks but he's more used to them now, and just pants when it gets too much. Fireworks are very common in our town in the summer, at least one person sets them off every day in early July."

The owners explained that their dogs have started to look for the fireworks as soon as it gets dark. "They stare at the sky waiting for it to happen. We've started to bringing them in earlier and putting them in their crates if it gets too bad."

A stock image of two American bully dogs. A couple of dog owners have used their pets to their advantage after their neighbors kept them up at night setting off fireworks. infinityyy/Getty Images

The couple also revealed that there was no backlash from the neighbors. "There hasn't been any reaction from any neighbors," they said. "I highly doubt they heard our dogs barking that morning."

Meanwhile, most users on TikTok supported the couple.

"Brilliant. Ours do it tonight and they're waking up to a rock concert at 5 am," commented one user.

"I feel that. people around where I live been setting them off since 3am yesterday. kelp me 2 year old up," wrote another user.

Other users, however, thought the couple had overreacted.

"It's so worth it... we will sleep through the dogs, don't worry," wrote one user.

"I'm never going to get old and crabby," commented one user.

